Kia earns honors in Vincentric 2021 Best Fleet Value in America Awards

Kia Motors America (KMA) has earned multiple honors in the Vincentric 2021 Best Fleet Value in America Awards. The leading cost and analysis group recognized the Forte GT-Line (compact) and Soul LX (compact hatchback) as the best in their respective categories, marking three consecutive wins for the Forte. The Soul also claimed its third win.

“Kia will always be driven to offer the best value to all of our customers,” said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia Motors North America, Kia Motors America. For the experts at Vincentric to support that claim demonstrates our ability to deliver quality, design, and performance at an unbeatable price. This combination is key in the fleet vehicle space that Vincentric serves.”

The Vincentric Best Fleet Value in America awards recognize specific vehicles and trims which have the lowest total cost of ownership in the greatest number of measured lifecycle cost scenarios. Now in its 16th year, the prize measures cost-of-ownership using eight different cost factors: depreciation, fees and taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost and repairs. Winners were identified by determining which vehicles had the lowest fleet lifecycle cost in the most scenarios for its segment.

“The Forte and Soul returned for third-time wins this year and had the best results in more cost categories than any other competitor in their segments, said David Wurster, president, Vincentric. “These strong performances helped Kia demonstrate the value its vehicles bring to the fleet market.”

SOURCE: Kia