Kia e-Niro named ‘Best EV Small SUV’, at the Fleet World Great British Fleet Awards

The Kia e-Niro has added yet another award to its already impressive portfolio, winning ‘Best EV Small SUV’ at the third-annual Fleet World Great British Fleet Awards.

The awards are run by industry-renowned publication Fleet World and centres on the best cars available for fleets today, including a sub-section for electric cars under the EV Fleet World banner. The expert panel of judges concluded that the e-Niro’s impressive range of up to 282-miles, practical and well-equipped interior make it the ideal choice for businesses looking to go electric.

Martyn Collins, Editor of Fleet World, commented: “The e-Niro might not be the newest model in its class, but recent tweaks have kept the SUV shape looking fresh. The reason it is still top of our ‘EV Small SUV’ pile is that this model offers a scarcely believable 282-mile real-world range. A tidy drive too, the Kia is confident and competent on the road. Plus, the e-Niro interior is impressively practical, spacious and well-equipped.”

The award follows the e-Niro topping the UK EV sales charts for the first two months of 2021, with some 75 per cent going to fleets in February alone.

Featuring a lengthy standard equipment list including a 10.25-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation and telematics featuring UVO Connect Services, as well as a battery heat management system for efficiency and a choice of two battery sizes – 64kWh and 39kWh – there are plenty of reasons why the e-Niro has found favour with fleet customers. Furthermore, Kia recently launched KiaCharge to offer drivers of its plug-in car range with access to more than 15,000 charge points across the UK from one simple-to-use app.

John Hargreaves, Fleet and Remarketing General Manager at Kia Motors (UK) Limited, added: “This latest recognition for the e-Niro reflects the car’s considerable fleet appeal and demand ever since its launch in 2018.

“The e-Niro’s many strengths help establish Kia’s electric future, as well as making a superb first choice for fleets thanks to its reassuring long range, rapid charging, practicality and high levels of standard equipment, which add to its low total cost of ownership and high residual values. It’s no wonder why the e-Niro has become the de facto electric car for the discerning fleet customer.”

SOURCE: Kia