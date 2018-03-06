Kia drivers to benefit from more TomTom connected car services

TomTom today announced that it has been chosen to provide its latest Connected Car Services for Kia drivers in Europe. The deal includes TomTom On-Street and Off-Street Parking, TomTom EV (Electric Vehicle) Charging Locations, and the TomTom Fuel Price Service.

The expansion of the offering, which originally included TomTom Traffic, TomTom SpeedCams, Local Search and Weather services, will be delivered to drivers through Kia’s connected infotainment system, and will be available starting with the next generation of Kia Ceed, and gradually applied to the whole model range by 2019.

Kia owners will be among the first drivers in the world to benefit from TomTom’s probe-based On-Street Parking service and EV Service, giving them peace of mind, a less stressful parking experience, and helping them to save time and money.

Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, said: “Drivers are demanding connected car services that really make a difference to their daily drive – whether that’s helping them to find a parking spot in a busy city centre, or understanding how much further they can drive without charging their vehicle. That’s where TomTom comes in. We’re excited to be expanding Kia’s 7 year connected services offer, bringing the best of TomTom to drivers across Europe.”

