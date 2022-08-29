Kia delivers strong performance in J.D. Power 2022 Tech Experience Index Study

Kia ranked second among mass market brands

Kia has ranked second among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2022 Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study. The new study rates advanced technologies in new vehicles with an innovation score and Kia continued its strong momentum following high ranks in the J.D. Power 2022 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) and Automotive, Performance, Executive and Layout (APEAL) study with a place among the eight most innovative brands.

“Kia is still beaming over its impressive rankings in the J.D. Power VDS and APEAL studies, and being recognized among the most innovative brands cements Kia’s status as a universal leader in the industry,” said Steve Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. “With such high customer satisfaction in a variety of areas including design, dependability, and now innovation, we will not rest on our laurels and will continue to drive forward in all areas of development.”

The J.D. PowerTech Experience Index (TXI) looks at 35 automotive technologies that are divided into several categories: convenience; emerging automation; energy and sustainability; and infotainment and connectivity. The study is based on responses from 84,165 owners who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership of new 2022 model-year vehicles.

SOURCE: Kia