Kia continues to inspire sports fans worldwide following successful FIFA World Cup 2022™

Kia continues its dedication to inspiring global sports fans following successful FIFA World Cup 2022™

(SEOUL) December 19, 2022 – Kia is set to continue its dedication to inspiring global sports fans following the successful conclusion of its brand activities at the FIFA World Cup 2022™.

In alignment with Kia’s key brand message for this year’s World Cup, ‘Inspiration. It’s in all of us,’ Kia brought together fans from dozens of nations around the globe and will now turn its attention to bringing its support to other regions and events.

A total of 297 Kia cars and 70 Kia branded buses were mobilized during the FIFA World Cup 2022™ period, facilitating the safe and convenient mobility of players, referees, management and staff. With the fleet including 80 eco-friendly Kia vehicles (30 EV6 GT-Line, 30 Sorento Plug-in Hybrid and 20 Niro Plug-in Hybrid), the vehicles contributed to the aim of creating a sustainable World Cup.

The use of the EV6 GT-Line was particularly significant, with its becoming the first fully electric vehicle of Kia ever used at the FIFA World Cup. Its role was additionally meaningful in representing Kia’s global sustainable activities in the Middle East, where eco-friendly vehicles are currently less popular.

To commemorate the occasion, Kia and FIFA produced a documentary, ‘Road to Inspiration – presented by Kia,’ which is now available on FIFA’s OTT platform ‘FIFA+’. It features legendary players Mikaël Silvestre (France) and Nigel de Jong (The Netherlands) helping international sports presenter Adam Hunt navigate Qatar with the EV6 GT-Line.

In addition to the vehicles used to keep the tournament on the move, the Kia EV9 Concept was displayed at Kia’s ‘Ground of Inspiration’ brand booth in the FIFA Fan Festival, attracting the attention of thousands of football fans. Although previously unveiled at the 2021 LA Auto Show and 2022 Busan Motor show, its appearance at the World Cup marks the first time the concept version of Kia’s future flagship EV has been on open display to the public.

The EV9 Concept was joined by further iconic Kia models in the Brand Activation Areas inside other World Cup venues, including the EV6 GT, the most powerful Kia production vehicle ever with 576-HP and the performance of acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in 3.5 seconds, at Al Bayt Stadium and Sportage at Khalifa International Stadium.

These were seen not only by the millions of fans who attended the tournament, but also by the 250 guests from 39 nations who were selected by Kia to receive the chance to view a match in person through the ‘Road to Inspiration’ program. The guests included dealers, business partners, current and prospective customers and content creators. On the pitch, meanwhile, 64 talented young footballers from around 17 countries were also invited to the World Cup for the once-in-a-lifetime experience of acting as the Kia Official Match Ball Carriers.

Chang Sung Ryu, Senior Vice President and Head of Purchase CX Design Sub-division, commented: “The success of every element of the FIFA World Cup 2022™ – from Kia’s brand activations and the smooth running of the tournament, to the most magical and memorable moments on the pitch – boils down to individuals inspired to come together as a team to achieve a greater goal. It is with this spirit that we now look ahead to the continued impact of our other partnerships in the world of sports, providing a variety of opportunities to experience the present and future of Kia and to join our movement.”

With its program of FIFA World Cup 2022™ activations having now successfully concluded, Kia is looking to future landmark events in sports and locations with similar global appeal. Its inspiring and creative content will continue at the Australian Open in January 2023.

SOURCE: Hyundai Motor Group