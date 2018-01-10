Kia confirms Picanto fleet deal with Imserv for site visit agents

Inspired by its small size, practicality and economy the Kia Picanto was the car of choice for one of the UK’s leading energy data collection companies – IMServ – for its site visit agents. A unanimous decision was made by the firm and 51 Picanto ‘3’ models will now join their growing fleet of cars.

Lucy Allberry Regional Business Sales Manager at Kia Motors UK Ltd commented on the deal: “We are delighted to have been selected for this part of the IMServ fleet – demonstrating that Picanto is a practical yet perfectly suited vehicle with class leading whole life costs. Since its launch in May last year, Picanto has been popular in both the retail and fleet market.”

Lucy worked closely with IMServ and its leasing company Hitachi in securing the deal. Key analysis run by Richard Seaward, Strategic Account Manager at Hitachi highlighted the Picanto as the perfect car for this role; the four key factors in the decision to move away from a small van for IMServ’s meter reading team were cost saving, environmental concerns, safety and comfort. With the model giving IMServ significant rental savings as well as greener credentials with low CO 2 emissions.

Kate Whitehouse, Business Support, Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability Manager at IMServ commented: “We were looking for an alternative vehicle for our Site Visit Agents – meter readers – as a van isn’t really necessary for the small amount of kit they need to carry with them. Wanting to reduce our diesel fleet was an important factor.”

“We were looking for a vehicle which was not only an ergonomically comfortable drive, but one with all the safety and comfort features IMServ requires. The Kia Picanto stood out as the one which met all the requirements and testing the cars both at head office and in the field resulted in a unanimous decision being made. Now that we have seen the end product, including livery and Chapter 8, we are excited to see the cars roll out to represent IMServ.”

The 51 Picantos have had their liveries applied by Stafford based company Bri-stor, and will carry out a high visibility role for IMServ’s key agents when they are out taking meter readings throughout the UK.

