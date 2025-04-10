Kia Concept EV2 blends user-focused design with material innovations as a vision for future Kia interiors

Inspired by ‘picnic in the city’ lifestyle concept, the Kia Concept EV2 combines comfort and versatility for a user-centric experience

Kia’s designers have revealed new details on the inspiration behind its new Concept EV2 ’s interior design as part of the model featuring in the brand’s Transcend Journey exhibit at Milan Design Week 2025.

The Concept EV2 represents a leap forward in urban mobility highlighted by its bold interior innovations in terms of design concept and materials. Concept EV2’s cabin combines flexible design and environmentally conscious materials for a truly unique user experience. Unveiled at Kia’s EV Day in Barcelona in February, the Concept EV2 is a B-segment electric SUV that embodies Kia’s forward-thinking approach to urban mobility.

Key takeaways from the Kia Concept EV2’s interior

Blends lifestyle focus, CMF innovation, space versatility and durability

Offers a vision of future Kia interior design, highlighting the brand’s environmentally conscious material aims while offering user-focused experience and tech

Incorporates innovative and advanced materials such as Simplifyber Fybron™, mycelium (with Biomyc), and AmpliTex™ (with Bcomp) to enhance circularity

What is the inspiration behind the Concept EV2’s interior?

The Concept EV2’s interior has been designed to feel open and seamlessly connected – both inside and out – reflecting Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. It blends compact dimensions with spacious flexibility, offering a highly functional, environmentally mindful space that responds to the needs of modern urban life.

The interior design takes cues from the overarching ‘picnic in the city’ lifestyle concept, with balconies and terraces serving as the central inspiration. Just as these urban architectures features offer small yet meaningful spaces for relaxation within a busy environment, the Concept EV2’s interior is designed to offer a similar sense of openness and flexibility. This design approach reflects a balance between everyday practicality and moments of leisure – right in the heart of the city.

With everyday usability in mind, Kia focused on maximizing the functionality of the first-row space, which is typically the primary space in vehicles of this size. Thanks to the flat-floor layout, the second-row seats fold up while the front seats can slide far back to expand the cabin. Additional side-extendable seat elements expand the cabin even further to support a variety of activities, transforming the interior into a more adaptable, user-friendly space.

The Concept EV2 also integrates thoughtful, lifestyle-focused features including seat headrest-integrated speakers, portable door speakers, side-extendable seats, detachable seat cushions, and pop-up luggage dividers – all of which can be used to enhance leisure activities like a city picnic. These design elements showcase Kia’s vision for future EV interiors that are intuitive, engaging, and centered around the user.

How do color, materials, and finish (CMF) play a role in the Concept EV2’s interior?

Concept vehicles offer designers the freedom to explore and present innovative materials, serving as a platform to experiment with new ideas that reflect the long-term direction for future production models. Color, materials and finish play a key role in this approach.

The Concept EV2’s interior combines innovation and responsible design, with Kia’s CMF team working closely with partners to introduce environmentally conscious materials that enhance the driving experience while aiming to reduce environmental impact.

One standout material is Simplifyber Fybron™, a next-generation cellulose-based compound used for the vehicle’s dashboard and door panels. Made from renewable sources like wood, paper, and recycled textiles, this material reduces reliance on traditional plastics and ensures the vehicle’s interior is both environmentally aware and durable.

This innovative material minimizes waste through a liquid-based process that eliminates the need for weaving or spinning. It also enhances the tactile experience with its soft, premium feel, offering a cleaner, more environmentally mindful alternative to conventional materials while maintaining long-lasting performance. Its warm, refined texture provides a perfect balance of comfort and technical elegance.

What role does mycelium play in the Concept EV2’s interior?

In collaboration with Kia partner Biomyc, Kia biodegradable mycelium components, including hemp and mycelium-based materials, feature in the Concept EV2’s interior. These parts are carefully cultivated and custom-colored to match Kia’s specific Pantone shades, creating a cohesive and visually refined interior.

Two distinct types of mycelium materials are used. The first is a mycelium-infused polyurethane (PU), applied across the overall light blue surfaces in the interior. Fine brown speckles – actual mycelium particles – are embedded throughout, adding natural texture and depth. The second is a grown volume material, created by mycelium cells that bind cellulose from agricultural waste into solid structure. Its natural insulating properties make it ideal for use in the door armrest, where it demonstrates both function and environmental consideration.

Mycelium is a renewable, bio-based material with excellent insulation properties, helping to create a more comfortable cabin environment while reducing its reliance on synthetic, non-biodegradable materials.

The materials are grown with careful attention to environmental impact, and over 180 samples are tested to find the optimal combination of coatings, paints, and additives. This thorough process ensures the final product meets Kia’s high standards for durability, aesthetics, and environmental responsibility, while aiming to meet the expectations of customers who prioritize both quality and environmental care.

How do bio-based composites enhance the Concept EV2’s interior?

Kia’s collaboration with Bcomp introduces AmpliTex™, a bio-based composite material made from flax fibers, into key structural components within the Concept EV2’s cabin, such as the back seat shell and front seat substructures.

Replacing conventional synthetic materials significantly reduces the overall weight of the vehicle while maintaining levels of strength and robustness required from a lifestyle-focused SUV. This not only enhances fuel efficiency but also supports a more environmentally conscious vehicle lifecycle.

The innovative material is fully recyclable, contributing to Kia’s vision of a circular economy. At the end of its lifecycle, AmpliTex™ can be broken down and reprocessed into composite pellets for reuse, reducing waste and promoting a more environmentally aware production process.

Kia’s CMF team has also worked to develop a custom dark-blue finish, adding an aesthetic layer that complements the vehicle’s eco-friendly design without sacrificing visual appeal.

SOURCE: Kia