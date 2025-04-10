Kia collaborates with Bcomp, Simplifyber and Biomyc, bringing innovative components to Kia Concept EV2

Partnership with Bcomp reduces environmental impact through implementation of Swiss company’s innovative flax-based ampliTex™

Kia Corporation today announced details of collaborations with selected cutting-edge materials companies, the real-world benefits of which have been demonstrated through the creation of environmentally conscious components for the brand’s new Concept EV2.

Working with partners including Bcomp, Simplifyber and Biomyc, Kia aims to further accelerate the development and production of bio-produced materials, which can replace commonly used contemporary synthetics – such as plastic – in its future vehicles.

“The industry-leading expertise of our partners in bio-based composites allowed us to redefine what’s possible in automotive interiors with the Concept EV2,” said Nathalie Bucher, Senior Designer CMF at Kia Europe Design Center. “As we aim to bring innovative material solutions to the mass market, ongoing collaborations with companies like Biomyc, Simplifyber and Bcomp ensure that every material aligns perfectly with our vision, reinforcing our commitment to creating stylish, environmentally aware, and high-quality vehicles for the future.”

Unveiled at Kia’s EV Day in Barcelona, the Concept EV2 is a B-segment electric SUV that embodies Kia’s forward-thinking approach to urban mobility. Designed for an active, connected lifestyle, the Concept EV2 is a vision of how Kia could redefine expectations for compact electric vehicles, with its spacious, multi-configurable interior, and an aesthetic that seamlessly integrates form with function.

Kia x Bcomp

Kia has partnered with Swiss cleantech company Bcomp to deploy its innovative ampliTex™ material into key components of the Concept EV2, specifically in the back seat shell and front seat substructures. Building upon Bcomp’s previous collaboration with Kia on its Concept EV3 and Concept EV4 models, this partnership continues to demonstrate the potential for large-scale implementation of bio-based composites, paving the way for wider adoption in production vehicles.

By replacing conventional synthetic materials with ampliTex™, the Concept EV2 prioritizes responsible design choices without compromising on performance or aesthetics. Delivering circularity by nature, ampliTex™ also offers end-of-life benefits, supporting a more environmentally conscious approach to automotive interior design, including the ability to be recycled into composite pellets for further reuse.

The unique properties of ampliTex™, derived from flax fibres, offer exceptional lightweighting benefits, enhanced durability, and a refined aesthetic that elevates the interior experience.

Bcomp also worked closely with the CMF designers at Kia Europe Design Center to develop a custom dark-blue finish, enhancing the vehicle’s stunning visual appeal with a vibrant colorway.

“Our collaboration with Kia on the Concept EV2 is another step toward the mainstream adoption of natural fibre composites in automotive interiors,” said Nicolas Samson, Sales Manager at Bcomp. “Kia’s forward-thinking approach to mobility aligns perfectly with our mission to push the boundaries of innovative interior solutions, and together we’re proving that such materials can enhance both vehicle aesthetics and functionality at scale.”

Kia x Simplifyber

Kia’s latest collaboration with Simplifyber, a leading innovator in bio-based material technology, integrates further environmentally conscious interior components into the Concept EV2.

Simplifyber developed and produced the Concept EV2’s dashboard and door panels using its next-generation proprietary cellulose-based formulation, Simplifyber Fybron™ – a material made from a mix of sources including wood, paper and/or recycled textiles. This collaboration marks Kia as the first automotive brand to apply Simplifyber Fybron™ in vehicle design.

The formulation used for the Concept EV2’s interior consists of 56 percent FSC-certified cellulose fibers (31 percent wood pulp, 25 percent lyocell), 21 percent FSC-certified natural rubber latex, 12 percent bio-based binders, and 11 percent synthetic fibers.

The liquid-based manufacturing process eliminates the need for spinning or weaving, with the material produced on-site at Simplifyber’s facility in Raleigh, North Carolina. The resulting components arriving at Kia manufacturing facilities already in the desired shape and with the correct texture, minimizing production offcuts and significantly reducing assembly time.

This material innovation allows for both soft and flexible, and rigid components delivering the necessary durability to be created on the same assembly line, showcasing the dexterity of the company’s manufacturing system.

“Simplifyber is incredibly pleased to be a part of Kia’s future in resource-efficient interior innovation,” commented Maria Intscher-Owrang, CEO and Co-Founder of Simplifyber. “In providing cost-effective and environmentally mindful ways of replacing plastics within the Concept EV2 dashboard, Kia is leading the industry in this collaboration. Our materials are a step forward into new design territory, enabling greater manufacturing efficiency at a lower price – and Kia is showing how that can be done.”

Kia x Biomyc

Kia’s partnership with award-winning materials design firm Biomyc incorporates durable, bio-degradable components grown by the Bulgarian company as part of the Concept EV2’s interior. Crafted from mushroom material (hemp and mycelium), the partnership also employs an advanced coloration process that achieves Kia’s specified Pantone shades precisely.

Tasked with creating a functional mycelium component for the car to serve as both insulation and a visually impactful design element, Biomyc designed a complex mold and developed a method to grow the part with a flawless mycelium skin.

The company also conducted a research project to explore ecologically aware coatings, paints, and additives capable of modifying the color of the mushroom-based material. Each option was carefully selected based on criteria including supply and overall environmental impact.

As part of the project, Biomyc created more than 180 samples featuring different coatings, paints, and additives. The results are not only seen within the Concept EV2 but were compiled into a comprehensive document to serve as a future reference for the Kia design department.

“It’s an honor to be chosen as an interior innovation partner to a brand as forward-thinking as Kia,” said Atanas Enev, Founder & Lead Designer at Biomyc. “Kia’s commitment to pioneering environmentally conscious materials in automotive design made this an ideal collaboration. Its bold vision aligned perfectly with our expertise in mushroom material, from advanced molding and coloration to rapid prototyping. Together, we’ve shown that innovative materials can meet automotive standards and move from an idea to a real-world concept without compromise. It’s a bold step for mycelium material adoption.”

