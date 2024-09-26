Kia Charge: the smartest way to charge your Kia now has 800,000 charging points

Kia Charge is the company’s one-contract service for all charging activities in Europe, covering both public and business customers

Kia Charge is the company’s one-contract service for all charging activities in Europe, covering both public and business customers. Kia´s charging solution now offers access to its more than 100,000 subscribers 800,000 AC and DC charging points in 28 countries in Europe, a 10% increase on Q2 2024 and a 39% increase on Q2 2023.* Customers have already completed more than 2.5 million charging sessions using either their Kia Charge card or activating their charging process through the Kia Charge app.

“As more electric vehicles take to the road, it’s important to match this uptake with an increasing number of charging points, to help our customers easily charge their vehicles,” said Martin Enthofer, Director Customer Experience Strategy and Solutions at Kia Europe. “Kia continues to set the benchmark for making electric driving more accessible to a wider range of audience, with Kia Charge helping to simplify and enhance every journey.”

Kia Charge offers customers a single service for charging – either at home, at work or on the road -, including route planning, authentication, account management and payment.** Customers can also access the more than 4,200 ultra-fast charging stations of the IONITY network. In its partnership with IONITY, Kia is supporting the expansion to more than 17,000 high-power charging stations along the highways in Europe by 2030.

So far this year, Kia Charge has a take-rate of 42%, with an overall satisfaction rate of around 75%. Supporting Kia Charge is the Kia EV Route Planner, with the vehicle’s navigation system detecting charging stations along the route and adding them as waypoints automatically, to make all charging points easily findable.

Kia Plug & Charge is also available to help take the stress out of charging. Customers can charge their EV by simply plugging in the charging cable – with no charging card or app required for authentication***. For business customers and companies, the Kia Charge Business solution enables a central charging management of the EV fleet.

[COUNTRY SPECIFIC INFORMATION TO BE ADDED] [Example: Kia Germany offers free Kia Charge subscriptions to EV customers for different lengths of time, such as the Kia EV9 with an Advanced tariff, for three years, that includes access to IONITY and ARAL charging points, among other subscription options.]

SOURCE: Kia