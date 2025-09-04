Kia celebrates millionth sale in Australia, underscoring strong market growth

Kia Corporation is celebrating its one millionth sale in Australia

The milestone vehicle, a Tasman X-Pro Dual Cab pickup, purchased from Motorama Kia in Queensland, reflects the brand’s growing popularity in the region and its ability to adapt to customer needs.

Kia first entered the Australian market in 1988 with the launch of the Rocsta. It took three decades to reach 500,000 cumulative sales in 2018 – a significant achievement. Yet in just seven years, Kia has doubled that figure, reaching the one million mark. This rapid growth highlights the brand’s accelerating momentum and long-term commitment to Australian customers.

Tae-Hun (Ted) Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Operations Division at Kia, said, “This milestone reflects the growing strength of Kia in Australia and the significant role the market plays in our global success. The Tasman’s strong reception shows the value of developing vehicles tailored to the needs of each region. With the continued rollout of our Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) and an expanding EV range, we are well positioned to build on this achievement in the years ahead.”

Damien Meredith, CEO of Kia Australia, 𝖺𝖽𝖽𝖾𝖽, “Kia has thrived in a competitive and dynamic market, backed by products that have evolved to meet changing expectations and a brand that has earned the trust of Australian customers. With a fresh wave of innovative models on the horizon, today’s celebration marks an exciting starting point for our next chapter.”

Kia’s recent achievements in Australia include topping the nationwide Dealer Satisfaction Survey in 2022, a testament to the brand’s reliability and customer service. Meanwhile, in 2024, the brand surpassed 80,000 sales in a single year for the first time.

With a growing electrified line-up and award-winning models such as the segment-leading Picanto, the Carnival – Australia’s best-selling people mover — and the newly launched Tasman pickup, Kia continues to deliver vehicles that meet the diverse needs of Australian drivers. Reaching the one million sales milestone is not just a mark of past success, but a signal of the brand’s strong trajectory and unwavering commitment to the Australian market.

SOURCE: Hyundai