Kia Cadenza named best large car for families by U.S. News & World Report for second consecutive year

The 2018 Cadenza has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report for winning the Best Large Car for Families award, marking the second consecutive year Kia’s premium sedan has taken home the honor. The Cadenza checked off all the boxes during the evaluation process, as vehicles were scored on their safety, seating and cargo volume, reliability and the availability of family friendly features.

“Winning a Best Car for Families award for the second consecutive year demonstrates our relentless commitment to building world-class vehicles tailored to all types of consumers,” said Orth Hedrick, vice president, product planning, Kia Motors America . “The Cadenza’s winning combination of high-tech safety and convenience features, spacious interior and stylish design appeals to all members of the family. Add its incredible value into the equation, and the Cadenza is hard to overlook.”

To choose the award winners, U.S. News & World Report looked at 126 new cars, SUVs, and minivans currently on sale. Within each of the 11 automotive classes covered by the awards, the vehicle with the highest composite score is named the Best Car for Families in that category, and the Cadenza was chosen from a field of eight competitor vehicles in the Large Car category.

“Plenty of large cars can handle family duty, but none do it as well as the Kia Cadenza. The Cadenza’s cabin has the space for car seats, but the kind of finishes that impress adults,” said Jamie Page Deaton, managing editor, U.S. News & World Report. “It also offers available features, like a surround view camera, rear sunshades, a hands-free trunk and heated rear seats that you typically find on SUVs or luxury cars.”

With an elegant design that was all-new for 2017, the 2018 Cadenza continues to offer luxurious amenities across three trim levels, with MSRPs1 ranging from $32,290 to $44,690. The handsomely equipped Premium, Technology and Limited models feature an enhanced 3.3-liter V6 that produces 290 horsepower and 253 lb.-ft. of torque. The powerplant comes paired to a highly efficient eight-speed automatic transmission. Available driver assistance features include Surround View Monitor2, Advanced Smart Cruise Control2, Forward Collision Warning2, Autonomous Emergency Braking2, and Lane Departure Warning2.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 These features are not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects around vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

