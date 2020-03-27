Kia appoints Jochen Paesen as Vice President for Interior Design

Kia Motors Corporation has appointed Jochen Paesen as Vice President of its Interior Design Group. Taking up his new post this March, Mr. Paesen will be based at the Kia Design Center in Namyang, Korea and report to Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Design Center.

Mr. Paesen will oversee the development of the brand’s future interior design. In particular, his presence will strengthen the brand’s capabilities in interior design for a range of future electric and electrified vehicles. The appointment is part of Kia’s wider efforts to capitalize on the design opportunities presented by electrification.

He brings with him almost two decades of experience leading major interior design projects across volume, premium and start-up brands. His most recent role was Senior Design Director for Interior Design at NIO, where he led a global team of designers in Munich, Germany, and established an interior identity for the brand prior to its market entry. He previously spent much of his career at BMW Group, and was credited with designing the 2009 BMW Vision Efficient Dynamics concept car and the BMW i8 Roadster. He also worked alongside Mr. Habib on a number of design projects in the early stages of his career.

“It is a great honor to be part of Kia’s global design team during a time of enormous change in the automotive industry,” said Paesen. “I look forward to contributing to Kia’s ambitious plans for the future with exciting and innovative products that will strengthen its position on the market. Kia has a very talented design and development team and I cannot wait to combine our efforts to strengthen the brand further, and pave a new direction full of innovation and class-leading designs.”

“Jochen is not only a talented designer with a great track record, but he also has a deep understanding of the synergy between brand and design,” said Habib. “At a time when Kia has announced its **’Plan S’ strategy to tackle the changing environment of the automotive world, Jochen will strengthen our design team and help us create great opportunities for the company. I look forward to welcoming him to our young and creative Kia’s design team in Korea.”

The Kia Design Center in Namyang, Korea is at the heart of Kia’s global design network. Overseeing all aspects of the brand’s designs, from conceptualization and modelling to styling and development of color and materials, the design headquarters works closely with the company’s regional design centers in China, Europe and the U.S.

SOURCE: Kia