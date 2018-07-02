Kia announces summer offers available throughout third quarter of the year

Kia Motors (UK) Ltd is heading into summer with a wide range of offers available across its model line-up.

There isn’t a better time than now to test drive a Kia hybrid model as the popular Hybrid Challenge will continue across Kia’s 192-strong dealer network throughout Q3. Any customers who test drive the Niro Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Optima Plug-in Hybrid or Optima Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid, and go on to purchase one, will receive £1,000 off the price of their new car.

The Kia Scrappage Scheme continues into Q3 with a £2,000 scrappage bonus available on Picanto, Rio and the all-new Stonic to customers trading in their previous seven-year or older vehicle. The Kia Scrappage Scheme is available with 4.9 per cent APR finance but is in lieu of all other offers and on retail sales only.

All models benefit from 4.9 per cent APR finance, with generous deposit contribution levels on PCP contracts available for most models. All-New Stonic comes with a £1,500 contribution, Niro hybrid with a £500 contribution, and Kia’s bestselling Sportage with up to £1,500 on its advanced diesel variants.

New for Q3 is a free servicing offer on the All-New Stinger, Kia’s ground-breaking gran turismo. New owners of the Stinger diesel will benefit from the first three scheduled services free of charge and six on petrol powertrains including the 2.0 T-GDi 244bhp and 3.3 T-GDi 365bhp for maximum peace of mind.

