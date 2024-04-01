Kia announces March 2024 global sales results

Kia Corporation today announced total global sales of 272,026 units in March 2024, a 2.4 percent decrease year over year

Excluding special purpose vehicles, sales were down 1.2 percent compared with the same period in 2023, to 221,082 units outside of Korea.

Kia SUV models led the company’s sales in March, with the Sportage selling 53,724 units globally. The Seltos SUV backed up this strong market performance with sales of 31,087 units, followed by the Sorento SUV, which sold 25,373 units.

Sales outside of Korea

Kia sales outside of Korea decreased by 1.2 percent compared with the same month last year, to 222,705 units.

In markets outside of Korea, the Sportage SUV led the brand’s momentum, recording 46,988 sales. The Sportage was followed by the Seltos SUV, which sold 26,339 units, and the K3 (also known as Forte outside of Korea), which sold 21,081 units.

Korea sales

In March, Kia sold 49,006 units in the Korean market, a 7.6 percent decline compared with the same period last year.

The Sorento SUV led the company’s sales of passenger vehicles in its home market, recording 8,974 sales. The Carnival MPV and Sportage SUV followed, with sales of 7,643 and 6,736 units respectively.

2024 outlook

In March, Kia proved its EV competitiveness with the Kia EV9 by securing prestigious titles for both World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle . Kia aims to further bolster its initiatives and achieve sustainable growth through its structured, positive business cycle and global EV leadership, which will be solidified by the brand’s expanded model lineup.

Kia will continue to build its sales momentum with the launch of All-New 2025 Kia K4 which is expected to arrive at U.S. retailers in the second half of 2024.

Subject March 24 March 23 YoY change February 24 MoM change 2024 YTD

(March) 2023 YTD

(March) YTD change Korea sales 49,006 53,046 -7.6% 44,008 11.4% 137,622 141,740 -2.9% Overseas sales 222,705 225,371 -1.2% 198,636 12.1% 622,135 625,496 -0.5% Special Purpose Vehicle sales 315 324 -2.8% 273 15.4% 772 1,015 -23.9% Total sales 272,026 278,741 -2.4% 242,917 12% 760,529 768,251 -1%

SOURCE: Kia