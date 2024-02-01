Kia announces January 2024 global sales results

January 2024 global sales of 244,940 units, up 4.2% Y/y

Kia Corporation today announced total global sales of 244,940 units in January 2024, a 4.2 percent increase year over year.

Excluding special purpose vehicles, sales were up two percent compared with the same period in 2023, to 200,073 units outside of Korea. In the Korean market, Kia recorded sales of 44,608 units, a 15.3 percent increase year over year.

Kia SUV models led the company’s sales growth, with the Sportage selling 45,905 units globally in January. The Seltos and Sorento SUVs backed up this strong market performance, with sales of 27,517 and 21,346 units respectively.

Sales outside of Korea

Kia sales outside of Korea increased by two percent compared with the same month last year, to 200,073 units.

In markets outside of Korea, the Sportage SUV led the brand’s momentum, with 39,971 sales. The Sportage was followed by the Seltos SUV, which sold 23,573 units, and the K3 (also known as Forte outside of Korea), which sold 17,643 units.

Korea sales

In January, Kia sold 44,608 units in the Korean market, a 15.3 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

The Sorento SUV led the company’s sales of passenger vehicles in its home market, recording 9,284 sales. The Carnival MPV and Sportage SUV followed, with sales of 7,049 and 5,934 units respectively.

Kia will continue its sales growth in major markets through its highly appealing products , including the all-electric Kia EV9 three-row SUV – recently named the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™, and the Telluride SUV, winner of the Midsize SUVs with 3-row Seating category in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards.

Subject January -24 January -23 YoY change December -23 MoM change 2024 YTD

(Jan) 2023 YTD

(Jan) YTD change Korea sales 44,608 38,678 15.3% 44,803 -0.4% 44,608 38,678 15.3% Overseas sales 200,073 196,124 2.0% 169,758 17.9% 200,073 196,124 2.0% Special Purpose Vehicle sales 259 303 -14.5% 595 -56.5% 259 303 -14.5% Total sales 244,940 235,105 4.2% 215,156 13.8% 244,940 235,105 4.2%

* Sales results are based on wholesale unless otherwise specified

* Monthly sales figures provided in this release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis that may be subject to future update

* With the change in business results categorization in 2023, special purpose vehicle sales are recorded separately

* Special purpose vehicles include various specialized vehicles. Their sales figures account for sales in Korea and overseas markets

SOURCE: Kia