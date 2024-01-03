Kia announces global sales record for 2023 and shares 2024 targets

Kia’s global sales in 2023 reached 3.1 million units, setting new annual global sales record

Kia Corporation announced today global sales of 3,085,771 vehicles in 2023, posting a new annual global sales record. This represents a 6.3 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

Excluding special purpose vehicles, Kia’s 2023 sales in markets outside of Korea saw a 6.7 percent rise over the previous year, to 2,516,383 units. Sales in Korea totaled 563,660 units, a 4.6 percent increase.

For December 2023, Kia’s global monthly sales decreased 9.2 percent compared with the same period in 2022, to 213,543 vehicles.

Kia’s previous best yearly performance was recorded in 2014, with sales totaling 3,038,552 units. This included 2,573,352 units sold outside of Korea, and 465,200 vehicles in Korea.

The brand also recorded its highest yearly sales in many of its major markets in 2023, including the U.S., Europe, and India.

The Sportage SUV topped the 2023 global sales rankings by model, selling 523,502 units, followed by the Seltos SUV (344,013 units), and the Sorento SUV (242,892 units).

The company’s best-ever annual sales performance was supported by the launch of competitive new models such as the Kia EV9 — as well as the new Sorento SUV, K5 sedan and Carnival MPV — along with increased vehicle production and supply due to the easing of semiconductor supply disruptions.

In 2024, Kia is targeting global sales of 3.2 million units. By region, the brand expects to sell 530,000 units in Korea and 2,663,000 vehicles overseas. Kia also expects to sell 7,000 special purpose vehicles.

Kia plans to enhance customer value and profitability while further solidifying its leadership position in the global EV market this year by introducing new EV models, strengthening the appeal of its products with improved connectivity technology, and further expanding its PBV business.

The company will also complete the redevelopment of its Kia AutoLand Gwangmyeong EV plant, which will produce the brand’s EV3, a compact EV, for both domestic and international sales. Through such efforts, the company will continue its growth as well as achieve its goal of becoming a sustainable mobility solutions provider.

2023 Sales Results

Region Dec. ’23 Dec.’22 Y/y Change Nov.’23 M/m Change 2023 2022 Change Korea 44,803 50,153 -10.7% 50,022 -10.4% 563,660 538,822 4.6% Outside of

Korea 168,125 184,230 -8.7% 209,759 -19.8% 2,516,383 2,359,043 6.7% Special Purpose Vehicle Sales 615 669 -8.1% 582 5.7% 5,728 3,932 45.7% Global 213,543 235,052 -9.2% 260,363 -18.0% 3,085,771 2,901,797 6.3%

2024 Sales Targets

Region 2024 Targets 2023 Results Korea 530,000 563,660 Outside of Korea 2,663,000 2,516,383 Special Purpose Vehicles 7,000 5,728 Global 3,200,000 3,085,771

* Sales results are based on wholesale unless otherwise specified

* Monthly sales figures provided in this release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis that may be subject to future update

* With the change in business results categorization in 2023, special purpose vehicle sales are recorded separately

* Special purpose vehicles include various specialized vehicles and their sales figures account for sales in Korea and overseas markets

SOURCE: Kia