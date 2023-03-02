Kia announces February 2023 global sales results

February global sales at 254,027 units, up 14.7% y/y

Kia Corporation recorded total global sales of 254,027 units in February 2023, a 14.7 percent increase year on year.

Excluding the special purpose vehicle sales, Korean market sales increased 26.9% year over year and sales outside of Korea increased 12% year over year.

Kia’s most popular model in February was the Sportage SUV with a record 37,945 units sold, followed by the Seltos SUV at 26,598 units and the K3 at 18,558 units.

In February, Kia posted strong performances in key regions and countries including North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa regions and India. In 2023, Kia aims to achieve global sales of 3.2 million units, with a focus on the sales of competitive new models such as the all-electric large SUV EV9.

Sales outside of Korea

Kia sales outside of Korea increased 12.0 percent compared to the same month last year with 203,708 units sold.

In markets outside of Korea, the Sportage SUV led the sales momentum with a record 32,256 units sold. The Sportage was followed by the Seltos SUV which sold 21,046 units and the K3 which sold 17,534 units.

Korea sales

Kia recorded sales of 50,016 units in Korea, a 26.9 percent increase from February 2022.

The Carnival MPV led the company’s passenger vehicle sales in its home market with a sales record of 6,039 units. The Sportage SUV was the second most popular model at 5,689 units, followed by the Seltos SUV which recorded 5,552 units.

Future steps

Kia expects the continuing parts supply shortage to improve gradually in 2023. In line with improving market conditions, the company aims to expand production, launch new competitive vehicles and enhance profitability.

In 2023, Kia will continue to accelerate its electrification efforts and its transition into a sustainable mobility solutions provider by introducing innovative mobility products and services.

The company will continue to expand sales of its all-electric EV6, a model that was recognized as the 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year in January. Kia will also build on EV sales momentum through the introduction of the EV9, Kia’s all-electric large SUV due for its global debut later this month.

With the EV9, Kia will provide an unparalleled EV experience that aims to revolutionize the EV market with its strikingly contemporary exterior and interior design, over-the-air (OTA) update services and level three autonomous driving capabilities.

Subject Feb-23 Feb-22 YoY change Jan-23 MoM change 2023 YTD 2022 YTD YTD change Korea sales 50,016 39,413 26.9% 38,678 29.3% 88,858 76,598 15.8% Overseas sales 203,708 181,910 12.0% 196,124 3.9% 400,274 358,113 11.7% Special Purpose Vehicle sales 303 149 103.4% 303 0.0% 606 368 64.7% Total sales 254,027 221,472 14.7% 235,105 8.0% 489,132 434,711 12.4%

SOURCE: Kia