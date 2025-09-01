Kia announces August 2025 global sales results

Kia Corporation today announced total global sales of 253,950 units in August 2025, a 0.8 percent increase year over year

Robust sales were driven by constant growth in EV and hybrid models, while strong demand continued for core RV lineup like the Sportage and Seltos SUV.

Kia RVs led the company’s sales in August, with the Sportage SUV selling 44,969 units globally. The Seltos SUV backed up this strong market performance with sales of 27,805 units, followed by the Sorento SUV, which sold 18,466 units.

Sales outside of Korea

Sales outside of Korea, excluding special purpose vehicles, were down 0.4 percent compared with the same period in 2024, to 209,887 units.

In markets outside of Korea, the Sportage SUV led the brand’s momentum, recording 39,214 sales, followed by the Seltos SUV with 23,567 units. Combined sales of the K4 and K3, also known as Forte in some markets, totaled 15,881 units.

Korea sales

In August, Kia sold 43,501 units in the Korean market, a 7.4 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

The Sorento SUV led the company’s passenger vehicle sales in its home market, with 6,531 units sold in August. The Carnival MPV followed, with sales of 6,031, while the Sportage SUV recorded sales of 5,755 units.

Kia aims to maintain its strong sales momentum through its EV lineup, including EV4, EV5 and PV5. The company is strengthening its global leadership in electrification by leveraging customer-centric strategies and making strategic investments.

Kia global sales – August 2025

August 2025 August 2024 YoY change July 2025 MoM change 2025 YTD

(August) 2024 YTD

(August) YTD change Korea sales 43,501 40,510 7.4% 45,017 -3.4% 364,941 361,760 0.9% Overseas sales 209,887 210,765 -0.4% 217,288 -3.4% 1,736,191 1,704,355 1.9% Special Purpose Vehicle sales 562 645 -12.9% 502 12.0% 3,161 3,300 -4.2% Total sales 253,950 251,920 0.8% 262,807 -3.4% 2,104,293 2,069,415 1.7%

* Sales results are based on wholesale unless otherwise specified

* Monthly sales figures provided in this release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis that may be subject to future update

* With the change in business results categorization in 2023, special purpose vehicle sales are recorded separately

* Special purpose vehicles include various specialized vehicles. Their sales figures account for sales in Korea and overseas markets

