Kia announces April 2022 global sales results

April global sales at 238,538 units, down 5.8% y/y

Kia Corporation recorded total global sales of 238,538 units in April 2022, a 5.8 percent decrease year-on-year. For sales outside of Korea, Kia recorded sales of 188,443 units, down 6.8 percent year-on-year.

In the month of April, the SUV line-up led global sales, with the Sportage being the highest selling model. Sportage recorded global sales of 36,994 units in April. Asia-pacific, India, and Central and South America regions showed improvement year-on-year.

Korea sales

Kia recorded sales of 50,095 units in Korea, a 2.0 percent decrease from April 2021. In the Korean market, the Sorento SUV recorded a sales volume of 5,551 units to lead the brand’s SUV sales, followed by the Carnival MPV model which recorded 5,121 units. The EV6 model sold 2,976 units in April showing a strong sales increase over the last few months as it continues to spearhead Kia’s electrification efforts.

Sales outside of Korea

In markets outside of Korea, the Sportage and Seltos SUV led Kia’s sales momentum with 32,438 and 23,307 units sold respectively.

In response to the market’s current challenges, Kia will continue to flexibly adjust its production in line with inventory status to minimize production disruption.

The company’s first dedicated all-electric model, the Kia EV6, has also been named the 2022 European Car of the Year in February. As the first Korean brand to win this prestigious accolade, it provides a clear acknowledgement of the company’s transition to become a sustainable mobility solutions provider.

Building on such competitive new models, the organization will focus on creating positive sales momentum and enhancing profitability.

Apr-22 Apr-21 YoY change Mar-22 MoM change 2022 YTD 2021 YTD YTD change Korea sales 50,095 51,128 -2.0% 45,066 11.2% 171,759 181,203 -5.2% Overseas sales 188,443 202,159 -6.8% 205,961 -8.5% 752,518 762,074 -1.3% Global sales 238,538 253,287 -5.8% 251,027 -5.0% 924,277 943,277 -2.0%

* Sales results are based on wholesale.

* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

SOURCE: Kia