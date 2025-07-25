Kia announces 2025 second quarter business results

Kia posts record quarterly revenue of KRW 29.35 trillion in Q2, up 6.5% Y/y

Kia Corporation today announced its 2025 second-quarter business results.

The company recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue of KRW 29.35 trillion in the second quarter, rising 6.5 percent year on year. Robust sales of hybrid models in global markets, higher average selling price (ASP), and favorable exchange rates helped support the results.

Operating profit for the period declined 24.1 percent from a year earlier to KRW 2.77 trillion amid higher incentives and the impact of the global trade environment. The operating profit margin stood at 9.4 percent, the highest among major global automakers.

The company recorded a net profit including non-controlling interestof KRW 2.27 trillion, down 23.3 percent compared with the same period last year.

Kia sold 814,888 vehicles globally in the second quarter of 2025, marking a 2.5 percent increase year on year and setting a new quarterly sales record.

Strong sales of hybrid models as well as Kia’s new models boosted the second-quarter sales.

The Carnival Hybrid MPV and K4 sedan showed strong sales in North America, while new models such as the EV4 full-electric sedan and the Tasman pickup drove sales in Korea.

In India, the launch of the Syros SUV propelled sales, with other markets such as the Middle East and Africa also logging growth. While the EV3 compact electric model was well received by customers, sales in Europe edged down in line with the industry-wide demand decline and the latent demand of Sportage SUV ahead of the unveiling of the PE model in the third quarter.

Sales of electrified vehicles

In the second quarter of 2025, Kia recorded global retail sales of 185,000 electrified vehicles (xEVs), including hybrid (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), representing a 14 percent increase from a year earlier. Electrified vehicles accounted for 23.4 percent of Kia’s global sales in the period, compared with 21.4 percent a year before.

Sales of hybrid models jumped 23.9 percent year over year to 111,000 units, leading the overall sales growth of the company’s electrified models in the past quarter. Sales of BEVs increased 8.3 percent to 59,000 units while plug-in hybrid sales stood at 16,000 units, down 16.8 percent from a year ago.

Outlook and plans

In 2025, Kia anticipates that global market uncertainties will persist. The company will continue to respond to market situations flexibly, maintaining appropriate inventory levels and demand-based production, while implementing incentive strategies centered on profitability and customer value.

In the Korean market, Kia aims to continue expanding sales through hybrid models, including the hybrid versions of Sportage and Sorento SUVs, as well as the Carnival MPV. The company is also committed to maintaining sales momentum by expanding its EV lineup with the upcoming launch of the EV5 and PV5 in the second half.

Kia will respond flexibly to market demand and trade environment changes through its efficient production system in the US. The company will also focus on enhancing profitability by increasing the supply of hybrid models of its Sportage and Sorento SUVs, and Carnival MPV.

In Europe, Kia plans to strengthen its leadership in electrification with the upcoming launch of the EV4, a full-electric sedan, in the third quarter. The company is also aiming to expand the sales of its EV3, EV5, and PV5 models. Kia will introduce its first full-electric, made-in-India Carens Clavis EV this month and bolster its dealer network to strengthen customers’ purchasing experiences in India.

Kia remains committed to completing its full EV lineup by 2026, including the EV4, EV5, and EV2. The company will continue expanding its global presence by offering more hybrid models and entering new segments with vehicles such as the hybrid models of Telluride and Seltos SUVs, alongside new PBVs and pickups.

(Revenue / Operating Profit / Net Profit unit: Billion KRW)

2025 Q2 2024 Q2 Y/y Change Vehicle sales (Units) 814,888 795,183 2.5% Korea 142,535 138,150 3.2% Outside of Korea 672,353 657,033 2.3% Revenue 29,349.6 27,567.9 6.5% Operating profit 2,764.8 3,643.7 △24.1% Net profit 2,268.2 2,956.6 △23.3%

* Net Profit includes non-controlling interest

* Under K-IFRS

A. The above results are tentative consolidated business results under “Korean International Financial Reporting Standards (K-IFRS)”

B. The above results are preliminary and unaudited. Figures are subject to change after official audit

C. The above sales volumes are based on wholesales unless otherwise specified

D. The electrified vehicle retail sales figure is rounded up to the nearest hundred

E. For further information, please refer to the company website – ( link )

F. Presentation material is available for download on the Company IR website – ( link )

SOURCE: Kia