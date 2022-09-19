Kia announces 2023 Sorento PHEV

For the 2023 model year, the Sorento PHEV has been streamlined to one range-topping SX-P trim

For the 2023 model year, the Sorento PHEV has been streamlined to one range-topping SX-P trim. While the SX-P was already fully equipped with an upscale interior, technology, standard AWD, and an expansive suite of standard Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Highway Driving Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance technology, it gains other creature comforts such as a retractable rear door sunshades, a 115-volt inverter that can charge household items such as a laptop, and standard Homelink. With 32 miles of all-electric range, the Sorento PHEV can fully charge its battery in about 3.5 hours when utilizing a Level-2 charger. The Sorento PHEV continues to offer the most passenger room and second-row legroom of any PHEV SUV.

Pricing 1 – MSRP (excludes $1,295 destination)

SX-P $49,890

Engine:

1.6T GDI I-4/ 66.9 kW electric motor– 6-speed automatic: 261 hp and 258 lb.-ft of torque

Fuel Economy 2 – (EPA-est.):

MPGe: 79

AER: 32 miles

Highlighted Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Features 3 :

Lane Following Assist STD

Lane Keeping Assist STD

Driver Attention Warning STD

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Junction Turning – Junction Assist STD

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist STD

Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist STD

Safe Exit Assist STD

Rear Occupant Alert STD

Highway Driving Assist STD

Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control – Curve STD

Parking Collision Avoidance – Rear STD

Blind View Monitor STD

Surround View Monitor STD



Dimensions:

Overall Length: 189.0 in.

Overall Width: 74.8 in.

Overall Height: 66.7 in.

Wheelbase: 110.8 in.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle’s condition.

3 These systems are not substitutes for proper and safe driving, parking, and/or backing-up procedures. These systems may not detect every object behind or alongside the vehicle or in the vehicle’s blind spot or direction of travel. Always drive safely and use caution.

SOURCE: Kia