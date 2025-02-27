Kia and Samsung partner to integrate SmartThings Pro into Kia PBVs

Kia and Samsung collaborate to enhance the digital ecosystem of Kia’s Platform Beyond Vehicles (PBVs) for business

Kia Corporation has entered into a strategic partnership with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. to introduce next-generation ‘Internet of Things’ (IoT) solutions for its Platform Beyond Vehicles (PBVs) offerings.

The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding during Kia’s 2025 EV Day in Spain, marking a significant step toward redefining both the ‘In-Vehicle’ and ‘Out-of-Vehicle’ experience for PBV customers.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sangdae Kim, Head of Kia’s PBV Division, and Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President of B2B Integrated Offering Center at Samsung Electronics.

The collaboration aligns with Kia’s wider Platform Beyond Vehicle strategy, which seeks to expand the role of PBVs beyond transportation into customized business solutions that can be integrated into broader digital ecosystems.

“Kia PBVs are designed to be more than just vehicles, they are intelligent business solutions that connect seamlessly with digital ecosystems,” said Sangdae Kim, Head of Kia’s PBV Division. “We anticipate that our business collaboration with Samsung, leveraging its AI B2B solution SmartThings Pro, will extend the vehicle user experience for our business customers beyond PBVs into the broader IoT ecosystem. This partnership is expected to create new opportunities for discovering customer value.”

Kia will integrate Samsung’s IoT platform, ‘SmartThings Pro’, into its PBVs, enabling wireless control of connected devices and technologies through a ‘Plug & Play’ service. This solution allows business customers to integrate and manage IoT-enabled appliances without complex installations, simply by attaching a smart connector.

“By integrating SmartThings Pro into Kia PBV, we plan to present an intelligent new way for businesses to be connected to their customers,” said Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President of B2B Integrated Offering Center at Samsung Electronics. “We will provide an optimized integrated store management experience based on customized solutions to cater for a range of B2B customers including the self-employed and small business owners.”

Connectivity between PBVs and business environments

By integrating SmartThings Pro into its PBVs, Kia is enabling automated connectivity between vehicles and business spaces. This integration allows B2B customers to configure business routines, activating the appropriate routine based on the destination entered in the PBV’s ‘In-Vehicle Infotainment’ (IVI). This allows for seamless and secure management and monitoring of external business operations, even while on the road.

For instance, when small bakery owners set a nearby wholesale market as the destination, the pre-programmed business routine will activate an ‘Ingredient Purchase Mode’, and the vehicle’s internal refrigeration system will be automatically adjusted to ensure the ingredients remain fresh during the trip.

Once the ingredients are purchased and the store is set as the destination, ‘Commute Mode’ will activate. This allows the owners to prepare the store before arriving by turning on the air-conditioning, signage, and other equipment. They can also receive a task list intelligently, such as checking inventory and replacing filters, enabling them to prepare the store for operation without staff.

After business hours, they can activate a ‘Closing Mode’, which ensures that the store’s devices are powered off, energy-saving measures are applied, and security management is taken care of automatically. They will also receive real-time notifications through IVI while driving if unusual activity is detected or if maintenance is required, such as in the case of device malfunctions.

Further examples of the technology’s functionality include an ‘Unmanned Operation Mode’, which hospitality venues can use to remotely handle check-ins and check-outs, unlock room doors, control devices, and optimize climate control settings. Even while driving, owners can monitor the interior and exterior of the rooms through IVI and check guest reservation information to perform remote check-ins and check-outs.

SmartThings Pro will utilize AI-driven pattern recognition to recommend and refine automated business routines, while PBV owners will be able to monitor and control these features directly through the vehicle’s infotainment system, or through a tablet device.

Expanding PBV business solutions for global B2B customers

Alongside SmartThings Pro integration, Kia and Samsung plan to develop specialized IoT solutions tailored to the unique needs of PBV business customers across various industries.

The two companies will first launch pilot services for small business owners and self-employed customers as part of this partnership. Moving forward, they will work on developing IoT product lines specifically for PBVs and bundled solutions tailored to the needs of B2B clients. They also aim to create new business models and extend their services to B2B customers globally.

This broader integration of technology, driven by the partnership between the two companies, will enable a seamless service that connects mobility, technology and business. The collaboration reaffirms Korea’s strong reputation for smart technology and Kia’s commitment to developing smarter, more efficient mobility solutions.

SOURCE: Kia