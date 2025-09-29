Kia and Red Sea Global launch PBV pilot and explore long-term mobility partnership

Pilot agreement between Kia and Red Sea Global (RSG) centered around Kia's Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) models and mobility ecosystem

Kia Corporation has entered into a pilot agreement with real estate developer Red Sea Global (RSG), first signed in May 2025, to deliver next-generation electric vehicles, beginning with the Kia PV5. Developed through Kia’s Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) global business strategy, the vehicles combine commercial utility with modular adaptability, supporting sustainable, future-forward mobility.

As part of the pilot, Kia is supplying RSG with a PV5 Passenger for localized testing across key service scenarios, including airport-to-resort transfers, inter-resort transport, and broader fleet operations. While this initial deployment focuses on two of Saudi Arabia’s flagship destinations – The Red Sea and AMAALA, the collaboration extends beyond these sites and serves as a broader platform for exploring mobility solutions and supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy to achieve a net-zero society.

Built for adaptability and operational efficiency, Kia’s PBVs combine electric mobility with advanced software and configurable interiors, providing flexible solutions for the hospitality and tourism sectors.

To ensure a successful integration, Kia has conducted an on-site inspection and is providing product training and technical instruction for RSG teams. Kia’s authorized distributors will remain closely involved throughout the trial, offering hands-on guidance and localized expertise across both destinations.

Hokeun Chung, Executive Vice President and Head of Future Strategy Division at Hyundai Motor Group, said: “Saudi Arabia is a strategically important market for Hyundai Motor Group (HMG), and we are pleased to begin our collaboration with RSG through the PBV Pilot project. In the mid-to-long term, HMG and RSG plan to collaborate on new business opportunities utilizing innovative smart city technologies, such as in-vehicle solutions, data, robotics, and more. Building on our long-standing relationship, we look forward to supporting RSG’s vision of an ultra-luxury, eco-friendly smart city by delivering HMG’s wider Smart City solutions backed by our extensive expertise and capabilities.”

Hans Aksel Pedersen, Group Head of Operations, Red Sea Global, said: “At Red Sea Global, we are committed to setting new benchmarks in responsible development and sustainable operations. While our guest land fleet is already 100% powered by sunlight, this pilot program with Kia allows us to test the most cutting-edge, eco-conscious mobility solutions in our destinations. Together, we are reimaging how people move through and connect with the world’s most exceptional places.”

Ahmed Soudodi, Vice President of Product Marketing, Kia Middle East & Africa, said: “This collaboration is a natural fit, driven by a shared ambition to transform the future of mobility through innovation, sustainability, and a deep understanding of customer experience. By combining Kia’s next-generation PBV technology with Red Sea Global’s pioneering approach to responsible development, we’re creating a blueprint for smarter, cleaner, and more connected travel across the region.”

Joint long-term commitment to sustainable development

Looking ahead, Kia and RSG are exploring the optimization of PV5 Cargo variants for resort logistics and the production of a special PV5 version for RSG, tailored to the unique needs of luxury hospitality and resort operations. With multiple body configurations, conversion-ready features, and a fully connected system, the PV5 is engineered to adapt to the diverse needs of businesses worldwide while supporting Kia’s vision of sustainable mobility.

This pilot agreement builds on the long-term commitments of both organizations to responsible development and sustainable growth. As a developer championing regenerative tourism, RSG is leading a global shift in how destinations are developed, operated, and experienced with an emphasis on environmental care, cultural relevance, and community impact. Kia, meanwhile, continues to expand its role as a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider, supporting the transition to clean, intelligent, and integrated transportation ecosystems.

This agreement follows the strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in March 2024 between Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and RSG. It reflects a shared vision to unlock new possibilities in sustainable tourism, innovation, and guest experiences through cutting-edge mobility solutions.

The initiative is overseen by the HMG Smart City Innovation Group, which serves as the overall coordinator of Saudi Smart City projects. Kia acts as the official OEM and mobility partner, while Red Sea Global serves as the visionary developer and operator behind destinations along the Saudi Red Sea coast.

Building on this PV5 initiative, Kia and RSG will also evaluate long-term partnership opportunities, including the potential deployment of the PV7 – Kia’s upcoming large-format electric PBV, designed for high-capacity use and expected to launch in 2027. Kia will launch the PV9 in 2029, with the goal of selling 250,000 PBVs globally by 2030 and establishing a scalable, software-driven mobility ecosystem.

Together, the collaboration marks a step forward in delivering meaningful innovation, where smart mobility empowers a new era of sustainable travel and operational excellence.

SOURCE: Kia