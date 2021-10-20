Kia America teases all-new SUV

Kia’s all-new, boldly designed and highly capable SUV will make its North American virtual debut October 27

Kia’s all-new, boldly designed and highly capable SUV will make its North American virtual debut October 27. Going on sale early next year with a variety of powerful and efficient engines and available in FWD and AWD, this all-new SUV will arrive with multiple standard advanced driver assistance systems and high-tech infotainment options. Adventurists will find a new level of off-road capability with a model specifically designed to get off the beaten path with increased ground clearance, multiple driver-selectable terrain modes and dirt-grabbing all-terrain tires.

SOURCE: Kia