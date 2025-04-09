Kia America returns to the New York International Auto Show

Annual show will play host to three significant U.S. vehicle introductions

Just one week ahead of the 2025 New York International Auto Show, Kia America has set the stage to debut three significant vehicles on April 16 at 10:00 AM (EDT). Consumers may watch the reveals in real time through a livestream found at Kia.com, YouTube and Facebook .

“We can’t wait to pull the covers off these exciting new vehicles and the New York International Auto Show is the perfect venue for just such an occasion,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. “Additionally, visitors to the show will have the opportunity to experience the Kia EV9 and EV6 at the electric vehicle test track ride along and can see our exciting lineup of vehicles at the Kia display stand.”

The three Kia debut vehicles span distinct model lines, encompass two fully electric powertrains, and one offers a sporty and versatile approach in the compact car segment.

SOURCE: Kia