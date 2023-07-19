Kia America plugs into Electrify Expo Washington, D.C., July 22-23

Kia America is plugging into Electrify Expo Washington, D.C., from July 22-23 at RFK Stadium

Kia America is plugging into Electrify Expo Washington, D.C., from July 22-23 at RFK Stadium as part of the brand’s continued campaign to educate consumers on the ease of EV ownership by bringing its award-winning lineup of EVs to Electrify Expo, where attendees can learn more about the benefits of EV ownership, gain valuable insight into what EV ownership entails and experience electric vehicles first-hand. In Washington, D.C., the Kia EV6 — winner of the esteemed 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ award, the EV6 GT, which recently captured the 2023 World Performance Car title, and the multi award-winning Niro EV model will be available for test drives. Electrify Expo D.C. attendees will also be among the first consumers to see the upcoming all-new EV9, Kia’s first dedicated three-row EV SUV 1. Kia will participate in several upcoming Electrify Expo events including Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle and Miami.

“Electrify Expo is the best place to learn about electric vehicles and experience Kia’s commitment to sustainable mobility leadership with our growing roster of innovative and award-winning electric vehicles,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. “We look forward to learning more about consumer attitudes toward electrification and the perceived day-to-day impact transitioning to EVs will have. Kia will take what we learn and use that knowledge to develop solutions to help make the transition easier.”

In an effort to make its award-winning line-up of EV and hybrid vehicles more accessible to more consumers, Kia is bringing additional clarity and understanding to EV ownership through a series of educational videos titled, Kia EV Education 101 – An Introduction to Hybrids and EVs. Available at no cost through the Kia America YouTube Channel, the video series can help educate consumers on the various aspects of owning a hybrid or electric vehicle, including commonly used terms; the differences between hybrid and all-electric vehicles; at home vs. public charging; EV cost savings; maximizing battery life; what range means and how to plan for road trips.

Attendees and industry leaders will discuss legislation affecting the EV industry, range anxiety, battery materials and sustainability, charging infrastructure, the future of autonomous driving applications and supply chain barriers. A full list of sessions and presenters can be found by visiting www.electrifyexpo.com.

Kia’s 2023 Electrify Expo Schedule

July 22-23 Washington, D.C. RFK Stadium August 12-13 New York, Long Island Nassau Coliseum September 9-10 Seattle Marymoor Park October 14-15 Miami Miami Dade Fairgrounds

[1]The EV9 is expected to arrive in the United States in Q4 2023. Inventory expected to be extremely limited.

SOURCE: Kia