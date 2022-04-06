Kia America hosts North America debut of all-new 2023 Niro at New York International Auto Show

Kia America returns to the New York International Auto Show next week with the North American debut of the all-new 2023 Niro

Kia America returns to the New York International Auto Show next week with the North American debut of the all-new 2023 Niro. As a key component to Plan S, the brand’s ambitious electrification and sustainability initiative, the Niro arrives sporting many of the design cues first seen on the Habaniro concept, including the unique and aerodynamic panel along the C-pillar. Other hints at Niro’s concept-car origins may be found in the dramatically designed LED headlights and high-mounted taillights. Inside is a cabin briming with technology, driver assist features and generous cargo capacity. Debuting in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure electric EV variants, the Niro will roll across the Kia display stand Wednesday, April 13, at 10:10 AM Eastern time and will be streamed live across Kia America’s social channels and may also be viewed at Kia.com.

SOURCE: Kia America