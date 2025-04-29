Kia America celebrates sale of 1 millionth certified pre-owned vehicle

Kia America proudly announces the sale of its 1 millionth Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle, a significant milestone that underscores the continued success and trust in Kia’s CPO program

Kia America proudly announces the sale of its 1 millionth Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle, a significant milestone that underscores the continued success and trust in Kia’s CPO program. The landmark sale took place at Kia of Brandon in Tampa, Florida, featuring a 2024 Kia EV6 Light Long Range.This achievement highlights the strong value consumers receive through Kia’s CPO program and speaks to the overall longevity of the product. According to J.D. Power’s Residual Value analysis, Kia improved from #12 in 2018 to #3 in 2024 in terms of residual ranking across all brands.

To commemorate this significant milestone, Kia gifted the purchase of the millionth CPO vehicle to Bryce Ashmore who purchased the Kia EV6 Light Long Range. “The EV6 had really great reviews, and I always find that Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles offer the best bang for the buck,” said Bryce Ashmore. “Kia is building a quality product that will stay with you, so your gift is truly hard to believe. Thank you so much.”

The first Kia CPO sale, a 2006 Kia Rio, completed on January 25, 2008, at Kia of Milford in Connecticut concurrent with the launch of Kia’s program. This choice for Kia customers has grown steadily by offering customers high-quality and rigorously inspected pre-owned vehicles with additional peace of mind through industry-leading warranties and benefits.

“This milestone highlights the strength of Kia’s Certified Pre-Owned program and the trust our customers place in our brand,” said Eric Watson, vice president of sales, Kia America. “And today’s announcement also highlights just how far our brand has evolved – from Rio to EV6. Reaching 1 million CPO sales is a testament to the quality, reliability, and value that Kia delivers, not just in new vehicles but across our entire lineup.”

Kia’s CPO program offers buyers the confidence of a meticulously inspected, manufacturer-backed pre-owned vehicle. Every Kia CPO vehicle undergoes a comprehensive 165-point inspection and comes with a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, 24-hour roadside assistance, and additional benefits that enhance customer value. And as noted in recent residual value reports from respected entities like JD Power and Kelly Blue Book, Kia’s ever improving ratings make a CPO purchase a smart choice for even more reasons.

