Kia America Announces 2022 Niro EV

The 2022 Niro EV arrives wearing new Kia badging on the front grille, the tailgate, steering wheel hub and wheel center caps. Niro EV continues to deliver an EPA-estimated 239 miles of range[1] on a single charge and remains eligible for the $7,500 Federal tax credit along with any applicable state and local incentives, depending on location of purchase.[2]

For the new model year, the 10.25-inch touchscreen becomes standard. Navigation[3], UVO link and Sirius XM[4] satellite radio along with the premium Harmon/Kardon[5] sound system are bundled into the touchscreen.

Trim Levels/Pricing – MSRP [6] (excludes $ 1,175 destination)

EX: $39,990 EX Premium $44,650

Powertrain:

64 kWh battery and 201-horsepower electric motor

EPA-estimated All Electric Range: 239 miles

Fuel Economy. MPGe [7] : (city/highway/combined):

MPGe: 105 (Combined)

D riveWise Features [8] :

Forward Collision Warning Std: EX, EX Premium

Forward Collision-Avoidance-Assist (FCA-Ped & Cycle) with camera and radar (car, pedestrian and cyclist detection) Std: EX, EX Premium

Blindspot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW) Std: EX, EX Premium

Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Std: EX, EX Premium

Lane Following Assist (LFA) Std: EX, EX Premium

Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go (SCC w/S&G) Std: EX, EX Premium

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control – Curve with Stop and Go (NSCC-C) Std: EX, EX Premium

Highway Driving Assist (HDA) Std: EX, EX Premium

High Beam Assist (HBA) Std: EX, EX Premium

Driver Attention Warning (DAW) with Lead Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA) Std: EX, EX Premium

Parking Distance Warning – Reverse Std: EX Premium



Dimensions:

Overall Length: 172.2 in. Overall Width: 71.1 in. Overall Height: 61.8 in. (with standard roof rails) Wheelbase: 106.3 in. Cargo Capacity: 18.5 cu.-ft. (rear seats upright, with luggage under tray) 53.0 cu.-ft. (rear seats folded, with luggage under tray) 99.6 cu.-ft. (passenger volume) Curb Weight, min: 3,854 lbs. (no options)

[1] Based on EPA estimates on a full battery charge. Actual range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle’s condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on range, please see www.fueleconomy.gov.

[2] These incentives are offered by third parties and are subject to change without notice. Actual tax savings may vary and depend on your tax situation. Check with a tax professional and government agencies for eligibility and other details.

[3] Distracted driving can result in a loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation. Navigation is for information purposes only, and Kia America, Inc. does not make any warranties about the accuracy of the information.

[4] SiriusXM and all related marks and logos are trademarks of Sirius XM Radio Inc.

[5] Harman Kardon is a registered trademark of Harman International Industries, Incorporated.

[6] MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

[7] EPA-estimated MPG equivalent on a full battery charge. Actual MPGe will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle’s condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on MPGe, please see www.fueleconomy.gov.

[8] No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. These features are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

SOURCE: Kia