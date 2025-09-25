Kia advances EV mobility experience with new Plug and Charge technology

Kia Plug & Charge technology for seamless EV charging at compatible stations is coming soon1

Kia America announced the launch of Plug & Charge, a new technology designed to simplify the public charging experience for Kia EV drivers, is coming soon and will expand the charging experience through Kia Charge Pass. Seamlessly integrated into the brand’s connected vehicle platform, Plug & Charge enables automatic vehicle authentication and billing at compatible charging stations – eliminating the need for supplemental apps, cards, or additional steps at the charger.

As part of Kia’s commitment to delivering smart, intuitive mobility solutions, Plug & Charge joins the Kia Connect2 suite of services and will be available for eligible 2025 EV6 vehicles by the end of September and in Q4-2025 for eligible 2026 EV9 vehicles. Additional communications will be sent to current owners when the feature is available.

“With Plug & Charge, we’re making the EV experience more user-friendly than ever,” said Sujith Somasekharan, Connected Car & Mobility Director, Kia America. “Our goal is to make electrified mobility effortless, secure, and connected – and this technology brings us one step closer to that reality.”

How Plug & Charge works

Once Plug & Charge is activated through the Kia Access2 app, drivers simply plug in their vehicle at a compatible Plug & Charge station. The vehicle and charger automatically recognize each other, initiate the session, and complete payment in the background.

Key features

Seamless Charging Experience: Drivers simply plug in their vehicle—charging and payment begin automatically.

Secure Authentication: Vehicle identity is securely verified at the charging station, ensuring only authorized vehicles can initiate charging.

Automatic Payment: Billing is securely processed using the payment method linked to the driver’s account, providing a hands-free, hassle-free transaction.

Building the future of connected mobility

Plug & Charge reflects Kia’s broader mission to innovate around the Connected Car, car mobility, and sustainable transportation. By linking in-vehicle software, mobile services, and infrastructure partnerships, Kia aims to build a seamless EV ecosystem for modern drivers.

Plug & Charge is one of several connected innovations designed to simplify life on the road and deliver new levels of convenience to Kia drivers. By removing friction from the charging process, Kia aims to make EV ownership feel more natural – more like owning a smartphone than a traditional vehicle. These innovations aim to reshape the car into a connected mobility tool, one that supports smarter lifestyles and better integration into the digital world around us.

Plug & Charge is a powerful step forward in that evolution – one that reinforces Kia’s commitment to not only building electric vehicles, but building a smarter, more human-centric mobility future.

1 The following vehicles are eligible to participate in the Plug & Charge program: 2025 EV6, 2026 EV9. To participate in the Plug & Charge program, you must have an active Kia Connect subscription, be signed up for the Kia Charge Pass Program and have a default payment method to cover the costs associated with your vehicle’s charging sessions. Only certain stations offer Plug & Charge services, see https://owners.kia.com/content/owners/en/kia-electrify.html for more details.

2Purchase/lease of certain 2026 Kia vehicles with Kia Connect includes a complimentary 3-year subscription starting from new vehicle retail sale/lease date as recorded by the dealer. After your complimentary 3-year Kia Connect subscription expires, continued access to the full suite of Kia Connect services available on your Kia will require a paid subscription at the then-current subscription rate or your use of certain Kia Connect features may immediately terminate. Use of Kia Connect is subject to agreement to the Kia Connect Privacy Policy (available at owners.kia.com/us/en/privacy-policy.html) and Terms of Service (available at owners.kia.com/us/en/terms-of-service.html). Complimentary Kia Connect subscription is transferable to subsequent owner during the original Kia Connect service term. Only use Kia Connect when safe to do so. Kia Connect may currently be unavailable for 2026 or newer vehicles sold or purchased in Massachusetts; please see the Kia Owner’s Portal for updates on availability. Kia Access with Kia Connect app is available from the Apple App Store or Google Play store. Kia America, Inc. reserves the right to change or discontinue Kia Connect at any time without prior notification or incurring any future obligation. Message and data rates may apply. Cellular and GPS coverage is required to use most features. Kia Connect features may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. For more on details and limitations, visit www.kia.com or your authorized Kia dealer. Apple and App Store are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. Google and its related trademarks are trademarks of Google LLC or its affiliates.

SOURCE: Kia America