KGM signs technical cooperation agreement with PHINIA for hydrogen engine development

KGM has announced a collaboration with PHINIA to secure core hydrogen engine technology

KGM has signed a technical cooperation agreement with PHINIA Delphi France SAS to jointly develop hydrogen engines.

The collaboration was cemented last month at KGM’s R+D centre in Pyeongtaek and was attended by KGM’s Head of R+D, Mr Yong-il Kwon and PHINIA’s R+D Executive Vice President, Mr Todd Anderson.

KGM is currently participating in the MOTIE national project in Korea. The project refers to the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) initiatives focused on promoting low-carbon technologies and practices, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition towards a carbon-neutral economy within the country; this includes policies to encourage renewable energy sources, energy efficiency improvements, and the development of clean hydrogen technologies.

This national project aims to develop a 2-litre diesel-based hydrogen engine and vehicle that meets NOx emission regulations and achieves a driving range of over 500 km, making it suitable for both industrial and vehicular applications.

PHINIA is a global leader in supplying key hydrogen and diesel engine components, including Engine Management Systems (EMS), injectors, and pumps. KGM will integrate its in-house diesel engine technology with PHINIA’s Fuel Injection Equipment (FIE) system and ECU technology to drive the project forward.

The development roadmap consists of designing a multi-purpose engine and vehicle, performance development, and the base design of an Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV), including further research and development.

A KGM representative said: “Eco-friendly hydrogen engines are a crucial next-generation powertrain technology. The hydrogen engine developed through this collaboration will be applicable not only to vehicles but also to construction and industrial machinery. Leveraging KGM’s unique ICE expertise, we aim to pioneer the alternative fuel market and expand the eco-friendly pickup segment, targeting niche opportunities in the ICE market.”

The brand has also confirmed the launch of plug-in hybrid technologies, within its existing range, throughout 2025.

SOURCE: KGM