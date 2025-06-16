Keysight, NTT, and NTT Innovative Devices achieve 280 Gbps world record data rate with sub-terahertz for 6G

Achieved 280 Gbps in the 300 GHz band, surpassing the previous milestone of 240 Gbps, and accelerating the characterization of 6G sub-THz components

Keysight Technologies, Inc. in collaboration with NTT Corporation (NTT) and NTT Innovative Devices Corporation (NTT Innovative Devices), today announced a groundbreaking world record in data rate achieved using sub-THz frequencies. 1 This milestone was reached with Keysight’s Vector Component Analyzer (VCA) in conjunction with NTT’s and NTT Innovative Devices’ high-output, wide-bandwidth J-band Indium Phosphide (InP)-based power amplifier (PA). In addition, advanced digital predistortion techniques were employed to mitigate amplifier non-linearities, ensuring robust, high-fidelity signal generation.

The rapid advancement of 6G, AI, and autonomous driving technologies is driving a significant demand for wide bandwidth capabilities offered by sub-THz frequencies for high-speed wireless communication and precision radar sensing. Validating these systems with high-quality modulated signals is essential for development and deployment. However, achieving high-quality signals in the sub-THz range has been challenging due to the complexities of amplifying signals and managing distortion at higher power levels.

The collaboration between Keysight, NTT, and NTT Innovative Devices successfully demonstrated the power amplifier’s effectiveness in the 300-GHz frequency band. Testing confirmed its saturated power level at +9.1 dBm and achieved a 280 Gbps data rate (35 GBaud 256QAM) at 0 dBm power output — the highest data rate reported to date in the 300 GHz band. This significant achievement is largely attributed to Keysight’s Vector Component Analyzer, built on the latest N524XB series PNA-X Microwave Network Analyzers equipped with digital predistortion techniques, which optimized signal integrity and minimized distortion to enable this unprecedented data transmission speed.

Hirokazu Takenouchi, Vice President, Head of NTT Device Technology Laboratories, said: “At NTT, we are consistently advancing the limits of carrier frequency and integration within radio systems. These developments are pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved in wireless communication systems. The test and measurement industry is crucial in meeting the complex characterization needs of our devices. We have collaborated closely with Keysight throughout our design and verification stages. Keysight consistently provides innovative solutions in both its software and hardware platforms.”

Akimasa Kaneko, Executive Vice President of NTT Innovative Devices, Photonic Components Business Group, said: “By utilizing our InP technology and collaborating with several partners, we have achieved a remarkable maximum throughput of 280 Gbps. This accomplishment marks a significant milestone in developing the broadest frequency bandwidth amplifier, enhancing energy efficiency and linearity, and addressing industry challenges.”

Joe Rickert, Vice President and Head of Keysight’s High Frequency Center of Excellence, said: “This 280 Gbps world record underscores Keysight’s commitment to providing the advanced test and measurement solutions critical for unlocking the potential of sub-THz frequencies for 6G. Our Vector Component Analyzer, coupled with our expertise in high-fidelity signal generation and distortion mitigation, is empowering industry leaders like NTT and NTT Innovative Devices to push the boundaries of wireless communication and realize the high-speed, high-reliability connectivity that will define the next generation of networks.”

This achievement will be presented at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) 2025 on June 19th, 2025, at 10:10 am in room 211 in the Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA, USA.

1 Documentation of the record-breaking data rate was published in IEEE Xplore® May 6, 2025.

SOURCE: Keysight