Keysight expands end-of-line test portfolio to power the future of electric mobility

Keysight Technologies, Inc., has expanded its end-of-line (EOL) test portfolio with the launch of the EV2020B EV Manufacturing Functional Test Platform and the EV2020BE EV Manufacturing Functional Test Platform for EVSE. Together, these solutions provide automakers and electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) manufacturers with a scalable, flexible approach to production testing that accelerates time-to-market, reduces costs, and ensures readiness for evolving industry standards.

A report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts that electric car sales will exceed 20 million units in 2025, representing over 25% of global car sales. The report also states that by 2030, EVs are expected to account for more than 40% of all car sales globally. To meet this demand, automakers and EVSE manufacturers are accelerating development and deployment, but they face significant challenges:

Fragmented system architectures across platforms increase design complexity and time-to-market.

across platforms increase design complexity and time-to-market. Lack of standardization in power conversion and charging interfaces leads to compatibility issues and higher integration costs.

in power conversion and charging interfaces leads to compatibility issues and higher integration costs. Uncertainty around future charging trends makes long-term investment protection difficult.

makes long-term investment protection difficult. High capital expenditure (CAPEX) for testing strains budgets and slows innovation.

Keysight’s expanded EOL portfolio directly addresses these challenges by offering manufacturers a standardized, unified solution that streamlines fragmented system architectures and simplifies integration across power conversion systems — including DC-DC converters, on-board chargers, and EVSE. With scalable, future-proof testing capabilities, the EV2020B and EV2020BE platforms enable manufacturers to innovate confidently innovate across electrification domains. For end users, this translates into faster access to reliable, energy-efficient EV systems that deliver consistent performance and compatibility across vehicle platforms and charging environments.

EV2020B EV Manufacturing Functional Test Platform: Designed to adapt to the diverse and evolving needs of EV manufacturers. Whether testing a DC-DC converter, an on-board charger, or both, the platform offers customizable configurations to meet specific functional test requirements. With built-in flexibility and comprehensive toolsets, EV2020B enables manufacturers to validate performance, ensure compliance, and streamline production — all within a single, scalable solution.

EV2020BE EV Manufacturing Functional Test Platform for EVSE: Engineered to streamline EVSE testing with a unified platform that supports both AC and DC charging standards, eliminating the need for separate systems and reducing operational complexity. Its modular charging interface allows for rapid swap-outs, enabling quick turnaround and minimizing production downtime. With dynamic power sharing for the dual-gun EVSE simulation, it enables the realistic emulation of peak load conditions — critical for validating performance and optimizing energy distribution on dual-gun EVSE.

Thomas Goetzl, Vice President and General Manager for Keysight’s Automotive & Energy Solutions, said: “Electrification is reshaping the automotive landscape, and manufacturers need more than just tools, they need confidence. With our expanded end-of-line portfolio, we’re not just enabling functional testing, we’re delivering a unified ecosystem that bridges R&D and manufacturing. This empowers our customers to move faster, reduce risk, and stay ahead of evolving standards in a rapidly accelerating market.”

Keysight’s EOL solutions provide customers with a seamless experience from R&D to manufacturing, building familiarity and confidence in measurement practices across the entire product lifecycle. By aligning early design validation with production testing, Keysight ensures a consistent ecosystem of tools, workflows, and insights to empower manufacturers to innovate with speed and precision.

SOURCE: Keysight