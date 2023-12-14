Key automotive brake system manufacturers choose Sensata’s force sensing technology for driving innovation in Electromechanical Brakes (EMB)

Sensata Technologies maintains leadership in brake control sensing solutions by securing production nomination of its innovative Brake Force Sensor for Electro-mechanical Brakes (EMB) for launch within 2025

Today, Sensata Technologies announced that its innovative Brake Force Sensor has been chosen by multiple major automotive brake system manufacturers for integration within their next generation Electromechanical Brake (EMB) systems. The Brake Force Sensor will be used to directly measure the applied clamping force within the foundation brake, enabling closed-loop control of calipers and drums for passenger cars. Electromechanical Brakes using force sensors present an opportunity to enhance braking performance, increase safety and optimize regenerative braking capability.

“This achievement aligns with our company’s strategy for organic growth and supports our electrification initiatives, specifically tailored for Electric Vehicles (EVs). It solidifies our role in advancing efforts for safer and modern mobility solutions.” Said Jennifer Slater, Senior Vice President Automotive Business, at Sensata and added: “Our customers trust us as they embark on the journey of designing and launching a new generation of braking systems. These collaborations are a vital part of driving electrification forward.”

These are expected to be the first instances of Electromechanical Braking (EMB) systems in the automotive market. After years of conceptual discussion, both tiers and OEMs are ready to embrace the shift to full Brake-by-Wire. While current hydraulic braking systems have proven their reliability over many decades, vehicle OEMs have historically been cautious about altering the braking design. Traditional large hydraulic braking systems, spanning the vehicle chassis pose inherent challenges, consuming space, adding weight, and requiring brake fluid management during production and maintenance. Electromechanical brakes (EMB) streamline vehicle production and maintenance processes while enhancing performance. By replacing the traditional hydraulic control circuitry with electric signals, EMB improves upon hydraulic-based control given the demanding design requirements of electric vehicles. Brake system control can now be maintained at the corner level through the precise direct measurement of force or torque applied in the brake calipers or drums.

Leveraging in-depth knowledge in sensor technology for braking systems, Sensata has developed a specialized force sensor tailored to Electromechanical Brake application. Karen Asadourian, Vice President of Automotive Engineering emphasized, “Thanks to our longstanding partnerships with major brake system manufacturers and over 15 years of experience in MSG (Micro Strain Gauge) technology, our force sensor is an innovative solution for the successful introduction of “dry” brakes. Through customer engagement and concrete results, including sample production, testing, and data analysis, we are not only meeting the standards demanded by our customers to support this transformative endeavor but are lending our expertise to define the capabilities and specifications that will shape this technology going forward.”

