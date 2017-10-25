Ketan Dande, Senior Diagnostic Software Engineer, Faraday Future confirmed for Connected Car California

Ketan Dande, Senior Diagnostic Software Engineer, Faraday Future has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car California.

Ketan is currently heading the development of cutting-edge diagnostic system at Faraday Future, a California based EV startup that is building a highly connected, autonomous, electric car. At this juncture of connected, autonomous cars, Ketan is solving interesting problems that may shape how cars are serviced in future.

Prior to joining FF, Ketan led a global team at Robert Bosch in Michigan. At Bosch, he worked on the development of sensor signal processing algorithms and diagnostics for safety-critical Electronic Stability Control systems for hybrid/electric cars. As a team lead at Bosch, Ketan has worked on braking components of some of the leading autonomous systems being tested on the roads today.

About Connected Car California

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Connected Car California is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, Connected Car California will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car California takes place on 26 April 2018 at the Santa Clara Marriott, California.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-california/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.