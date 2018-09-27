Kersten Heineke, Partner at McKinsey’s Center for Future Mobility, Mckinsey & Company confirmed for M:bility | Europe

McKinsey & Company's Kersten Heineke will provide the keynote address for the panel discussion titled: 'Is 5G connectivity the link to a self-driving future?'

   September 27, 2018

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM – Automotive World, a global publishing and events company helping stakeholders understand the future of mobility, announced today that Kersten Heineke, Partner at McKinsey’s Center for Future Mobility, Mckinsey & Company as an expert speaker for M:bility | Europe.

Kersten will participate in the following panel discussion:

Is 5G connectivity the link to a self-driving future?

Over the past 30 years the wireless data network has helped to usher in numerous technological innovations, starting with the cell phone in the early 1980s. The fifth-generation (5G) wireless data evolution promises to be the most significant data network advancement to date, and is regarded by many as a key enabler of the autonomous vehicle.

  • What is 5G and what role will it play in the evolution of the autonomous vehicle?
  • What are the key challenges to the scaling up of 5G infrastructure, and how can they be overcome?
  • Who will deploy and operate the 5G infrastructure?
  • Who will pay for the 5G that powers the autonomous vehicle?
  • What is the relationship between 5G, edge computing and the cloud, and how will this evolve?

M:bility | Europe is a two-day conference designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility. The event will bring together more than 50 expert speakers and 200 delegates on 9 – 10 July 2019.

To find out more please visit https://www.automotiveworld.com/conferences/mbility-europe/

Automotive World contact:

Emma Georgiades
emma.georgiades@automotiveworld.com
+44 (0) 2921 286 515

