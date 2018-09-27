Kersten Heineke, Partner at McKinsey’s Center for Future Mobility, Mckinsey & Company confirmed for M:bility | Europe

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM – Automotive World, a global publishing and events company helping stakeholders understand the future of mobility, announced today that Kersten Heineke, Partner at McKinsey’s Center for Future Mobility, Mckinsey & Company as an expert speaker for M:bility | Europe.

Kersten will participate in the following panel discussion:

Is 5G connectivity the link to a self-driving future?

Over the past 30 years the wireless data network has helped to usher in numerous technological innovations, starting with the cell phone in the early 1980s. The fifth-generation (5G) wireless data evolution promises to be the most significant data network advancement to date, and is regarded by many as a key enabler of the autonomous vehicle.

What is 5G and what role will it play in the evolution of the autonomous vehicle?

What are the key challenges to the scaling up of 5G infrastructure, and how can they be overcome?

Who will deploy and operate the 5G infrastructure?

Who will pay for the 5G that powers the autonomous vehicle?

What is the relationship between 5G, edge computing and the cloud, and how will this evolve?

M:bility | Europe is a two-day conference designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility. The event will bring together more than 50 expert speakers and 200 delegates on 9 – 10 July 2019.

To find out more please visit https://www.automotiveworld.com/conferences/mbility-europe/

