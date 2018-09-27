Kersten Heineke, Partner at McKinsey’s Center for Future Mobility, Mckinsey & Company confirmed for M:bility | Europe

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM – Automotive World, a global publishing and events company helping stakeholders understand the future of mobility, announced today that Kersten Heineke, Partner at McKinsey’s Center for Future Mobility, Mckinsey & Company as an expert speaker for M:bility | Europe.
Kersten will participate in the following panel discussion:
Is 5G connectivity the link to a self-driving future?
Over the past 30 years the wireless data network has helped to usher in numerous technological innovations, starting with the cell phone in the early 1980s. The fifth-generation (5G) wireless data evolution promises to be the most significant data network advancement to date, and is regarded by many as a key enabler of the autonomous vehicle.
- What is 5G and what role will it play in the evolution of the autonomous vehicle?
- What are the key challenges to the scaling up of 5G infrastructure, and how can they be overcome?
- Who will deploy and operate the 5G infrastructure?
- Who will pay for the 5G that powers the autonomous vehicle?
- What is the relationship between 5G, edge computing and the cloud, and how will this evolve?
M:bility | Europe is a two-day conference designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility. The event will bring together more than 50 expert speakers and 200 delegates on 9 – 10 July 2019.
To find out more please visit https://www.automotiveworld.com/conferences/mbility-europe/
