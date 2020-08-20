Kenworth T680 to transport 2020 U.S. capitol Christmas tree, Apex Transportation named designated hauler

A Kenworth T680 will transport the 56th U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from this fall’s official tree-cutting in western Colorado to the tree-lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C., in early December.

The Kenworth T680 is equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain featuring the 455-hp PACCAR MX-13 engine, PACCAR 12-speed automated transmission, and PACCAR 40K tandem rear axles. The truck is also specified with the Kenworth Diamond VIT interior, premium Kenworth GT703 seats, predictive cruise control, Kenworth Nav+HD system, a liftable lower bunk and a stowable upper bunk, and Kenworth TruckTech+® Remote Diagnostics.

This Kenworth T680 will serve as the 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree truck. The T680 will be wrapped with the official 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree graphics package this Fall.

“It is an honor for Kenworth to participate in this important annual American tradition and provide a Kenworth truck to deliver the ‘The People’s Tree’ for the seventh consecutive year,” said Laura Bloch, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing. The tree is expected to be an Engelmann Spruce.

Colorado-based Apex Transportation will use the Kenworth T680 to transport “The People’s Tree” from the tree’s harvest from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests in western Colorado to its final destination on the on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

“It is a very special privilege for Apex Transportation to be selected to carry the 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, and to represent the state of Colorado during the tree’s journey to Washington, D.C.,” said Walt Schattinger, president of Apex Transportation in Henderson, Colorado. Apex Transportation was founded in 1996 and is a leader in Colorado flatbed trucking and specialty transportation services.

This year’s theme is “Experiencing Your Nature”. Choose Outdoors, a non-profit organization that works with the U.S. Forest Service on promoting outdoor recreation and public access to federal lands for recreation, assists with coordinating the annual tour. Coloradans are expected to contribute up to 10,000 handmade ornaments capturing Colorado’s colorful scenery and culturally rich and diverse populations.

For more information, visit the 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree website (www.uscapitolchristmastree.com).

