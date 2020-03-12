Kenworth Rimouski opens parts and service facility in Québec

To better serve Kenworth customers operating in the surrounding Rimouski, Québec area, Kenworth Rimouski has opened a parts and service facility.

The 15,000 square-foot facility sits on 1.5 acres and features five service bays. Kenworth Rimouski’s 5,800 square-foot well-stocked parts department will assist the dealership’s efforts in keeping parts readily available for service technicians and customers. The building also features a 750 square-foot parts display.

Kenworth Rimouski is located at 350 2E Rue E. in Rimouski. Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 418-723-1155.

