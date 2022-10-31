Kenworth enables customers to manage TruckTech+ subscriptions online via PACCAR Solutions

Kenworth introduces a new convenient way for fleets and truck operators to manage their Kenworth TruckTech+® Remote Diagnostics subscriptions online through the PACCAR Solutions web portal

By logging into PACCAR Solutions, customers can quickly and easily renew their Kenworth TruckTech+ subscriptions, manage payment options and monitor subscription expiration dates for all their trucks.

They also can manage subscriptions for trucks that will be added to their fleet in the future. Renewals may be made for individual units or an entire fleet. An automatic renewal option is available for added convenience.

Kenworth TruckTech+ is standard on Class 8 Kenworth trucks equipped with PACCAR MX engines and Cummins diesel and natural gas engines. The system is optional when purchasing new Kenworth T180, T280, T380 and T480 medium duty conventional models equipped with a PACCAR PX-7 or PACCAR PX-9 engine. The T280, T380 and T480 also offer the remote diagnostics system when specified with a Cummins Westport L9N natural gas engine.

Kenworth TruckTech+ enhances vehicle diagnostics by providing real-time engine health information to fleet managers and Kenworth dealers to help optimize truck uptime and productivity, and enables fleets to track the location of their Kenworth trucks.

Kenworth TruckTech+ notifications provide relevant guidance to the driver and fleet manager on how to proceed. Notifications include options to keep driving and address the alert code during the next service interval, go immediately to a dealer for service, or pull over to prevent possible damage.

If the customer needs to take the truck in for service, the system maps out the locations of the three closest repair facilities. The data is sent to the secure PACCAR Solutions portal where the fleet manager can review the truck’s location, status, identified issue and recommended solution. When the truck arrives, the dealer’s service team can move quickly to remedy the problem.

There are currently more than 130,000 trucks in the U.S. and Canada enrolled in Kenworth TruckTech+.

Kenworth’s PremierCare® Gold Certified dealer network, covering the United States and Canada, offers extended business hours, expedited diagnostics, mobile roadside assistance, a premium driver’s lounge and factory-certified technicians with advanced engine training and immediate access to a vast inventory of quality parts to streamline your service solution.

SOURCE: Kenworth