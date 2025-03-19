Kenworth announces sunset of the iconic W900, T800, and C500 models

Kenworth to End Production of its Legacy Class 8 – 1.9m-Cab Truck Platform in 2026

Kenworth today announced it will end production of its legacy 1.9-meter cab Class 8 trucks, which includes Kenworth’s W900 (W900L and W900B models), T800W (wide-hood), and the C500 in 2026. The decision is due to evolving emissions regulations and component constraints as the industry moves forward with new, more efficient, and better integrated technologies and products. A final call for truck orders will be announced later in 2025.

“We know these legacy Kenworth models are an integral part of our history here at Kenworth, which makes this decision a difficult but necessary one as we enter the next era of trucking,” said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth’s assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “As we transition to future products, we remain committed to honoring the spirit of these iconic trucks by delivering innovation, efficiency, and the same level of craftsmanship that our customers and drivers have trusted for generations.”

W900 Series: A timeless classic

The W900 is one of the most iconic trucks in North America’s trucking history, known for its classic long hood, conventional design, rugged durability, and driver-focused comfort and style. Since the W900’s introduction in 1963, it quickly became a favorite among owner operators and fleet drivers. The W900’s versatility and customizable platform made it a reliable choice for long-haul, heavy-haul, logging, dump, and other vocational and on-highway applications. Since the W900’s inception, Kenworth has incorporated advancements in technology, styling, and performance into four iterations that have proven essential for different jobs while maintaining the iconic look. The W900A provided improved cooling for optimal engine operation, the W900B debuted with a cab update and additional cooling innovations, the W900S was designed for ready mixed concrete-specific applications, and W900L brought a long-hood variation for performance and appearance.

“The W900 is truly historic in that it’s helped shape North American trucking culture and tradition as we know it today,” said Haygood. “Often seen at truck shows, featured in movies and on TV, and shown at other events, it’s an iconic truck that’s cherished for its classic styling by our customers and truck aficionados. While production of these trucks is coming to an end, we look forward to seeing them on our roads and at truck shows for many years to come.”

T800: A vocational workhorse

Since its introduction in 1986, the T800 set a high bar for the standard in vocational trucks by blending durability, performance, and jobsite versatility. The T800W has remained a favorite among operators in heavy-haul and off-road applications and is built to accommodate large engines with increased cooling capacity and rugged components. The tried-and-true toughness of the T800W has made it ideal for specialized heavy-haul, oilfield work, logging, and other demanding jobs.

C500: For the most rugged terrain

First produced in 1972, the C500 is one of the toughest and most rugged vocational trucks ever built. It’s specifically designed for extreme heavy-haul, oilfield, logging, mining, and off-road applications where weight capacity, durability, power, and reliability are critical. Unlike more mainstream Kenworth models like the W900 or T800, the C500 is a purpose-built workhorse made to handle the harshest conditions worldwide, offering a gross combination weight rating of up to one million pounds in specialty heavy-haul applications and operating in locations and conditions where no other commercially available truck can.

To ensure a smooth transition, Kenworth is providing comprehensive support and guidance to dealers and customers. Kenworth’s W990 and T880 are well-positioned to continue Kenworth’s tradition of excellence, offering best-in-class driver comfort, efficiency, and reliability. Kenworth’s latest T880S, with the newly designed performance hood, offers high horsepower engines and increased cooling capacity. The T880S Performance Hood is compatible with large displacement engines including the Cummins X15, rated up to 605 hp and 2,050 lb.-ft. of torque, making it a viable option for T800W applications.

As part of the phase-out process for its legacy trucks, Kenworth is advising dealers and customers to place final orders as soon as possible. For the latest regarding timelines during this transition, contact your local Kenworth dealer.

SOURCE: Kenworth