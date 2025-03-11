Kenworth announces packages of Advanced Driver Assistance System options for Kenworth T680s

Kenworth recently announced three packages of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) options and Bendix® features available for Kenworth T680s

Kenworth recently announced three packages of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) options and Bendix® features available for Kenworth T680s. Kenworth will now offer three ADAS packages for the T680: ADAS, ADAS PRO, and ADAS PREMIER.

All ADAS packages include the latest version of the Bendix® Fusion™ system, which offers updated Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with ACC Stop and Auto Go™, a new Pedestrian Autonomous Emergency Braking (PAEB) feature, and High Beam Assist; all supported by a new forward-looking camera. The new High Beam Assist feature automatically deactivates high beams based on conditions.

Along with these new features, the Bendix Fusion system includes previously available technologies such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Multi-Lane Autonomous Emergency Braking, Highway Departure Braking (HDB), and Stationary Vehicle Braking (SVB), Lane Departure Warning, and Bendix® Blindspotter® Side Object Detection.

In addition to the Bendix Fusion system, all ADAS packages include Tire Pressure Monitoring, which provides real-time information about tire health and can alert drivers to potential issues. ADAS PRO and ADAS PREMIER include Lane Keeping Assist, which helps to keep the truck and trailer in its lane; this includes Torque Assisted Steering, which helps to improve the driving experience by reducing the effort needed to turn the steering wheel.

As part of the new ADAS options for the T680, the following ADAS features are included in each package.

ADAS

Bendix Fusion

Predictive Cruise Control

Bendix Blindspotter Side Object Detection

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

ADAS PRO

All features included in ADAS plus Lane Keeping Assist with Torque Assisted Steering

ADAS PREMIER

All features included in ADAS PRO, plus Kenworth’s DigitalVision Mirrors

“Driver assistance systems contribute in helping to reduce driver fatigue and enhancing the ease of operating commercial trucks,” said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “These new ADAS offerings will give our T680 customers more options to select features that support safe driving practices and also enhance the overall driving experience.”

For more information regarding Kenworth’s latest ADAS offerings, visit the Kenworth Driver Assistance Technologies web page – T680 | Kenworth.

Kenworth Truck Company, founded in 1923, specializes in the design and manufacture of The World’s Best® heavy- and medium-duty trucks. As a leader in the development of advanced diesel powertrains, zero emissions vehicles, connected truck technologies and autonomous driving systems, Kenworth is creating transportation solutions to drive a better world. Kenworth’s Internet home page is at www.kenworth.com. Kenworth is a PACCAR company.

Advanced driver assistance technologies complement safe driving practices. No commercial vehicle safety technology, including Bendix safety technologies, replaces a skilled, alert driver exercising safe driving techniques and proactive, comprehensive driving training. Responsibility for the safe operation of the vehicle remains with the driver at all times. Every driver should carefully review the Operator’s Manual and be trained by the fleet or vehicle owner on the proper operation and limitations of the ADAS system during operation.

