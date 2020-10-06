Kenworth and PacLease offer special lease financing for new Kenworth K270E and K370E battery-electric vehicles

Kenworth and PacLease announce a special introductory lease program for the new Kenworth K270E and K370E battery-electric vehicles.

The six-year lease from PacLease features a lower monthly payment in the first year, followed by a regular payment for the remaining years. The lease offer can be used in conjunction with regional and state grants available for battery-electric vehicles.

Orders must be received by October 31, 2020 to be eligible. The program is available in the United States and Canada.

Kenworth K270E and K370E cabovers are ideal for local pickup and delivery and short haul operations. The comfortable, quiet K270E and K370E cab offers 3-person seating, easy access, excellent visibility, and touch screen display.

The Kenworth medium duty electric vehicles possess a tight turning radius, ample horsepower to maintain 40 mph on a 6 percent grade while fully loaded, and provides enough torque to start the load from a stop on a 20 percent grade.

Kenworth battery-electric vehicles offer two direct-drive motors rated at 355 hp and 469 hp, depending on application. The electric powertrain is available with high-density battery packs of 141kWh and 282kWh that deliver up to 100 and 200-mile range, respectively. The K270E and K370E utilize a DC fast-charging system capable of fast re-charge in as quick as one-hour. End-of-shift and overnight AC charging also is offered.

The K270E and K370E offer low maintenance costs aided by regenerative braking that extends brake pad life, and there is convenient access for easy serviceability. The two models have a simple and compact chassis layout and offer multiple body configurations. Wheelbases of 206 inches (24-foot box bodies), 218 inches (26-foot box bodies) and 274 inches (30-foot box bodies) are available.

A new informative, fast-paced video on the exciting zero-emission Kenworth K270E Class 6 and K370E Class 7 battery-electric vehicles is available on the Kenworth YouTube site (https://youtu.be/r4XHrA1O9m4).

SOURCE: Kenworth