Kelley Blue Book Report: New-vehicle prices hold steady in March as sales increase ahead of anticipated tariff-driven price hikes

The monthly new-vehicle average transaction price (ATP) report from Cox Automotive’s Kelley Blue Book was released today. Key takeaways from March include:

Quote from Erin Keating, Executive Analyst Cox Automotive

“All signs point to higher prices this summer, as existing ‘pre-tariff’ inventory is sold down to be eventually replaced with ‘tariffed’ inventory. How high prices rise for consumers is still very much to be determined, as each automaker will handle the price puzzle differently. Should the White House posture hold, our team is expecting new vehicles directly impacted by the 25% tariff to see price increases in the range of 10-15%. In addition, considering the market dynamics, we also anticipate seeing at least a 5% increase in prices of vehicles not subjected to the full 25% tariff. There is no way around it: Tariffs are going to push new-vehicle prices higher in the U.S.”