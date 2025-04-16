Kelley Blue Book announces winners of 2025 Consumer Choice Awards

Honda scores most wins for 2025, while Porsche wins best overall luxury brand for first time in 10 years

Consumer perception is crucial as it significantly influences purchasing decisions, brand loyalty and overall market success, making it essential for automakers to understand and manage how car buyers view their products. Recognizing automakers’ outstanding achievements in creating and maintaining brand pillars that earn the attention and enthusiasm of new-car shoppers, Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive brand, today announces the winners of the 2025 Consumer Choice Awards. These awards are based on annual new-car shopper perception study data. Award categories are calculated among in-market luxury and non-luxury, including truck and electric vehicle and hybrid shoppers who plan to purchase within the next 12 months.

Recognizing automakers’ outstanding achievements in creating and maintaining brand pillars that earn the attention and enthusiasm of new-car shoppers, Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive brand, today announces the winners of the 2025 Consumer Choice Awards.

“Once again, Honda leads in this year’s Consumer Choice Awards, nearly sweeping all of the non-luxury categories and taking home more award wins than another other automaker for 2025, while Porsche wins Best Overall Luxury Brand for the first time in 10 years,” said Vanessa Ton, senior research and market intelligence manager at Cox Automotive. “Other big wins include Toyota reclaiming the Best Overall Truck Brand this year, after Ram won in 2024, and Lexus taking its first Best Overall EV/Hybrid Brand win in this relatively new category.”

2025 Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Winners: Non-Luxury Brands

Honda Best Overall Brand Honda Most Trusted Brand Honda Best Value Brand Honda Best Performance Brand Honda Best In-Vehicle Experience Brand Dodge Best Car Styling Brand

2025 Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Winner: Truck Brand

Toyota Best Overall Truck Brand

2025 Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Winner: EV/Hybrid Brand

Lexus Best Overall EV/Hybrid Brand

2025 Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Winners: Luxury Brands

Porsche Best Overall Luxury Brand Lexus Most Trusted Luxury Brand Acura Best Value Luxury Brand Porsche Most Refined Luxury Brand BMW Best Car Styling Luxury Brand Porsche Best Performance Luxury Brand

The 2025 Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Awards are based on consumer automotive perception data from Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch study. Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch is an online brand and model perception tracking study, which taps into more than 12,000 in-market new-vehicle shoppers annually on KBB.com. The highly comprehensive study offers insight into how shoppers perceive crucial factors driving their purchase decisions and captures brand/model familiarity and purchase consideration among new-car shoppers.

For more information about the 2025 Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Awards, visit https://www.kbb.com/awards/consumer-choice-awards/.

SOURCE: Kelley Blue Book