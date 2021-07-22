Keeping it fresh: new Ford Refresh95 cabin air filter can help improve vehicle interior air quality

Starting this year, Ford will roll out all-new standard certified cabin air filters called Ford Refresh95, with plans to cover a majority of its lineup by the end of 2023

Assembled in the U.S.1, Ford Refresh95 is Ford’s new standard advanced cabin air filter. As air moves through a vehicle’s heating, air conditioning and ventilation system, Ford Refresh95 aims to help reduce microscopic particles that can originate both inside and outside a vehicle’s interior. This is particularly important because, according to the EPA, particles less than 10 microns in diameter, particularly those less than 2.5 microns, pose the greatest risk to health2.

Here are 5 ways Ford Refresh95 certified air filters can help improve vehicle interior air quality:

Filters air particles 30 times smaller than a single human hair: The average human hair is about 70 microns in diameter. Ford Refresh95 certified air filters can help remove at least 95 percent of 2.5-micron size traffic exhaust, organic material, metals and road dust particles3 Helps reduce allergens: Ford Refresh95 certified air filter can trap up to 99 percent of some allergens, including common pollens and dust particles4 Traps bacteria-sized particles: Ford Refresh95 can help reduce airborne concentrations of bacteria-sized particles5 Isolates smog and soot: In dry climates with dust storms or wildfires and urban areas with heavy stop-and-go traffic during commutes, Ford Refresh95 can help filter the particulate matter found in smog and soot5 Laboratory tested: Ford Refresh95 was put through comprehensive third-party lab certification testing, including pressure drop testing to verify Ford Refresh95 will work throughout the recommended service interval6

Ford Refresh95 availability is expected in fourth-quarter 2021 for select vehicles, including the Bronco Sport, Escape, Explorer, Mustang Mach-E, Police Interceptor Utility and Maverick (available Fall 2021).

You won’t need to purchase a new vehicle to experience the benefits of Ford Refresh95. Customers with compatible vehicle will be able to purchase a Ford Refresh95 air filter from their local Ford dealer, starting later this year.

