Keeping businesses moving – Mercedes-Benz Vans launches fleet safe compliance software

Designed to help keep customer fleets compliant, Mercedes-Benz Vans has teamed up with the Freight Transport Association (FTA) and FleetCheck to provide Fleet Safe compliance software for small to medium fleets.

Fleet Safe is an online software platform and mobile app designed to enable efficient recording of pre-use vehicle checks, vehicle status including MOT, insurance, and RFL dates, access to company policies, and can even include fuel purchase and mileage capture.

Fleet Safe has been designed to show a clear ‘traffic light’ system against each vehicle uploaded to the software to highlight the status of a van at a glance; keeping businesses moving and giving van operators one less thing to worry about.

As part of the offering, Fleet Safe also provides access to the FTA’s van information flows and Guide to Van Excellence, which contains best practice guidance and information specifically for those tasked with the operation of their van fleet, as well as monthly news that communicates changes in the law for example. In addition, Mercedes-Benz Vans customers will have access to the FTA advice service to ensure they always remain compliant and in control.

Users of Fleet Safe will also be able to activate a remote FTA Van Excellence audit for fleets of up to 30 vans after three months.

Andy Eccles, Head of Business Development, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd, said: “Compliance is vital when it comes to health and safety – not to mention to the reputation of a business – and maintaining road-worthy and legal vehicles is key to keeping businesses moving”.

“Our Fleet Safe software offers our customers an easy way to keep on top of all fleet-related tasks and responsibilities, helping them to manage compliance and operate safely at all times with its visual alerts and email notifications, keeping vehicles where they should be – out on the road, earning their keep.”

Mark Cartwright, Head of Vans at the FTA, added: “We’ve worked closely with Mercedes-Benz Vans and are pleased to be incorporating our Guide to Van Excellence as part of their Fleet Safe offering. Van operators that benefit from Fleet Safe are also invited to go for FTA Van Excellence remote audit too so that together we can all help to raise the standards in our industry.”

Fleet Safe is free for the first year to customers operating between 25 and 250 vans who have purchased a new Mercedes-Benz van. If the vehicle is funded via Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, Fleet Safe is free for three years.

