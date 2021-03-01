Keep it in the family: Octavia Hatch and Estate drive off with top UK Car of the Year Awards

The new, fourth-generation ŠKODA Octavia has added to its already impressive awards tally with a pair of UK Car of the Year (UKCOTY) titles. Both Hatch and Estate models were recognised by the independent panel of UKCOTY judges as the best in their sectors.

Unlike many industry awards, the UK Car of the Year Awards is a wholly independent organisation that aims to highlight and advise on the best new cars on the market specifically for UK customers. The judging panel consists of motoring experts from across the automotive media who provide the broadest possible views and opinions.

The Octavia hatch was named Best Family Car 2021 with the judging panel praising the model’s remarkable all-round ability. Commenting on the Octavia’s victory in what was one of the most fiercely contested categories, UKCOTY judge Alex Robbins said: “In terms of fitness for purpose, the Octavia is probably the best car I’ve driven all year. Octavia’s have always aced practicality, but with its coupe-like profile and plush interior, this new one’s genuinely desirable too. It wafts over bumps in a manner more akin to a big luxury car. It hits the spot perfectly.”

The judging panel were equally impressed by the estate version, which cruised to victory in the Estate Car category thanks to its unbeatable combination of practicality and value for money. “This model is as big on the inside and as crisply styled on the outside as ever.” commented judge Matt Robinson, adding; “On a long motorway run, the Octavia Estate is simply imperious. Still as great value as it ever was, this is the family wagon that everyone should choose, first and foremost.”

The new Octavia has already won a number of key industry titles since its launch last Spring, including 2020 Auto Express Car of the Year, What Car? Best Plug-in Hybrid and Estate and Car Buyer Best Family Car and Estate.

The fourth-generation Octavia offers buyers more choice than ever thanks to the recent arrival of the brand’s first (and already award-winning) plug-in hybrid version; the Octavia iV, along with range-topping vRS models, which can also be specified with an iV plug-in hybrid system. The Octavia remains SKODA’s best-selling model in the UK and globally.

SOURCE: SKODA