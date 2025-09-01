Katrin Adt appointed Dacia brand CEO

Katrin Adt joins Renault Group today, to take over as CEO of Dacia brand, in succession of Denis Le Vot, who is leaving the company

Katrin Adt joins Renault Group today, to take over as CEO of Dacia brand, in succession of Denis Le Vot, who is leaving the company. Previously VP at Mercedes, Katrin Adt will also be a member of the Group’s Leadership Team. As part of the new organizational set-up, she reports to Renault Group’s Chief Growth Officer, Fabrice Cambolive.

“Under Denis’ leadership, the Dacia brand has become a strong brand with an attractive line-up, embedding a larger customer base. In the name of Renault Group, I would like to express my gratitude to Denis for all his achievements throughout the years. I wish to welcome Katrin Adt, whose experience within the automotive industry will be a key asset for Dacia“ said François Provost, CEO of Renault Group.

“We are delighted to welcome Katrin to the Head of Dacia. Her extensive knowledge and expertise in business development will enable us to continue the brand’s momentum and, above all, to tackle the next challenge together: electrifying the product range “à la Dacia”. Now that the brand is firmly established on the European retail market podium, it is up to us to make it a new benchmark in electrified vehicles” said Fabrice Cambolive, Chief Growth Officer of Renault Group.

Now recognized as the specialist brand for affordable mobility, DACIA is currently expanding rapidly, notably with the launch of its C-segment SUV, BIGSTER.

Katrin Adt has nearly 26 years of experience in the automotive industry, working for Daimler, respectively Mercedes-Benz. With a background in law, she has held various senior positions: CEO of Mercedes-Benz in Luxembourg, VP Human Resources Development at Daimler, CEO of the Smart brand, and then CEO of Mercedes-Benz Own Retail Europe. More recently, she headed the Corporate Audit at Mercedes-Benz. With a career mainly focused on sales and retail, Katrin led several fundamental transformations, including the transition of Smart into a 100% electric brand. Katrin is also strongly committed to promoting diversity and mentoring women in tech.

“I am excited to be joining the Renault Group and to take the helm of the Dacia brand. It is a privilege to contribute to writing the next chapter of its remarkable success story, together with an exceptional team.

Shaping businesses for the future has always been my driving force. Today, we stand at a pivotal moment—both technologically and socially—in our relationship with the automobile. Dacia has consistently demonstrated the relevance of its approach through products that resonate deeply with customer expectations. More than just a brand, Dacia stands for a bold, intelligent, and accessible vision of mobility.

We are now fully mobilized, alongside all Dacia and Group teams, as well as our suppliers, partners, and distributors, to carry this extraordinary journey forward. With energy, ambition, and a shared sense of purpose, we will continue to challenge conventions and deliver meaningful value to our customers” highlighted Katrin Adt, CEO of Dacia.

