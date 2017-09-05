Katia Bassi joins Automobili Lamborghini as Chief Marketing Officer and Board Member

Sant’Agata Bolognese, 5 September 2017 – Automobili Lamborghini announces Katia Bassi has joined the Management Board of the Company as Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Stefano Domenicali.

In her new role, Bassi is responsible globally for the strategic direction of Brand, Marketing, Partnerships, Sponsorship & Co-Branding. She’s the first woman ever to join the Lamborghini board.

“We are a passionate group of people creating exceptional sports cars. I see the same passion and commitment to excellence in Katia Bassi which is why I’m delighted to welcome her to the company,” says Domenicali.

“I am honored to join Lamborghini and work with Stefano Domenicali and the global team, who is bringing the company to the next level, enriching the customer experience. I’m ready for the challenge to surpass the extremely high levels of expectation from around the world in building on the company’s strong DNA and brand identity.”

Bassi joins Automobili Lamborghini from Aston Martin where she was Vice President of Aston Martin Lagonda and Managing Director of AM Brands. Prior to this, she held positions at National Basketball Association (NBA) in Italy, at the Italian football club Inter Milan, and at Ferrari.

The Italian super sports car brand is entering a new chapter in its history, exceeding €900m turnover for the first time and increasing worldwide sales by 7% to 3,457 in 2016, marking the sixth consecutive year of growth.

Automobili Lamborghini is doubling the size of its production site in Sant’Agata Bolognese in readiness for the arrival of the Urus Super SUV in 2018. The new facility will be complete in December 2017.

