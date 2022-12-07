Karsten Franz to be new Head of Development at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Karsten Franz succeeds Kai Grünitz, who moved to Volkswagen Passenger Cars Management Board on 1 October

Successor as Head of Technical Development at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) quickly in place: Karsten Franz will be taking over the role on 1 January 2023 from Kai Grünitz, who moved on 1 October 2022 to the Volkswagen Passenger Cars Management Board.

Carsten Intra, CEO of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, says about this personnel decision: “I am pleased that in Karsten Franz we have found an absolute expert for this role. He’s had a good knowledge of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and our products for many years. Latterly, he had already taken on responsibility working in a leading role in Technical Development. We are thus ensuring continuity in an enormously important management position at VWCV.”

Karsten Franz was latterly Chief Technical Officer Commercial Vehicles in VWCV’s Development Department, where he was a member of Kai Grünitz’s management team. Before that he worked for many years in a position of responsibility in the Quality Assurance Department, including as Head of Quality Assurance for Product Development and Technology at VWCV. Karsten Franz has been with the Volkswagen Group since 1999. He joined as an international trainee in the Production Department and gained international experience as a project manager in Volkswagen de México’s project management team. Prior to his time at Volkswagen he worked among other roles as a consultant for strategic change management at Daimler Chrysler.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles